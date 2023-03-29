BLACKSBURG — Kaden Moore returned home to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in December for winter break with a game ball in hand and plenty of able bodies more than happy to help Moore learn how to snap the ball.

Moore’s six brothers would take turns fielding the snaps. It was important for Moore, who had never played center at any previous level, to become as efficient as quickly as possible so he would be ready when Virginia Tech began its winter workout program in January.

There were a lot of snaps taken in the short window back home. By the time Moore returned to campus, he felt like he was finally getting the hang of it.

“It was hard at first just learning how to snap,” Moore explained after Tuesday’s practice, “but after the first couple of days of understanding where I should be pointing the ball and my hand placement on the ball, it’s been awesome.”

Moore was a staple at right guard over the past two seasons with the Hokies. He started 24 consecutive games and played 1,417 snaps at the position, allowing him to become one of the team’s more consistent offensive linemen.

It was his consistency that led former offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to broaching the idea of Moore switching positions heading into the 2023 campaign. It would allow the Hokies’ top interior lineman to be at the most important position and help provide a push up the middle that was sorely missing in 2022.

“He’s got to continue to work on his snaps, but he’s a big body, he’s tough,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “I only think he’s going to get better and better. I think it’s a good move.”

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Moore allowed only two sacks and played the third-most snaps (758) on the Tech offensive line in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He didn’t allow quarterback Grant Wells to be hit, hurried or pressured in four games (Old Dominion, Wofford, North Carolina State and Liberty), and he had the team’s top overall blocking grade in two of the season’s final five games.

Center Johnny Jordan, who exhausted his eligibility after the 2022 season, surrendered fewer hurries and pressures than Moore.

“I think every day he’s getting better and more comfortable with it,” new offensive line coach Ron Crook said. “I tell you, it’s a tough thing to snap a football with a 300-pound defensive lineman lined up over top of you when you’ve never done it before. It’s one thing when you’ve done it every day of your life. When you’ve never done it, it’s a hard thing.

“He’s gotten better every day so far with snapping the ball, which is the most important part. Once you get past that and understand who you’re IDing on every play and getting the offense started — and as we call it, ‘driving the ship’ — it’s still blocking after that, and we all know he’s a pretty good blocker. I think that part of it is pretty smooth.”

Moore’s move is part of overhauling an offensive line that failed to generate consistent pushes in the run game and often led to Wells needing to scramble to keep plays alive.

The Hokies ranked 10th in the 14-team ACC in both run-block (52.4) and pass-block (62.2) grading, according to PFF. They ranked last in both rushing and pass routes.

Jesse Hanson (Lord Botetourt) was moved to right guard before Crook was hired earlier in March, which opened an opportunity to get a pair of redshirt freshmen on the left side of the line.

Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore have taken first-team reps at left tackle and guard, respectively, in spring.

The two were understudies to Silas Dzansi and Hanson last season.

“I’m excited about both of them,” Pry said. “There’s been some situations where Braelin has come off team blocks and gotten to the next level better than I saw us do all last year. Both of them are still great and young. Xavier’s got to just invest more and more all the time and learn how to practice at this level and meet at this level. Those guys have got bright futures.”

The Moore brothers are expected to be integral pieces in what the Hokies hope will be a more consistent offensive line.

Kaden Moore, the older of the two brothers, has embraced Crook’s mantra of “driving the ship” at center. It is a position that will allow him to make pre-snap reads and call out blocking assignments for his fellow linemen.

“I’m definitely trying to lead the O-line, lead the group, breaking it down and calling out the IDs,” Moore said. “I’m trying to embrace that role. It’s definitely been something I’ve loved learning and it’s been fun.”