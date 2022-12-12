 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hokies No. 24 in AP men poll; UVa up to No. 2

Both of Virginia Tech's basketball teams are now nationally ranked.

The Hokies cracked the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll at No. 24 on Monday, marking that program's first appearance in the AP Top 25 since the final poll of the 2020-21 season (when Tech was 25th).

Virginia rose one spot to No. 2 in the men's poll.

Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday. This is the second straight week Tech has broken that program's record for the highest ranking in the team's history. The Tech women have been ranked since the preseason poll.

The Tech men's basketball team will carry a 10-1 record into Saturday's home game with Grambling State. The 4 p.m. game will air on MASN.

The Hokies have won five straight games, including a 77-49 home rout of Dayton last Thursday and a 70-65 win over Oklahoma State in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

"We've got a pretty good ball team," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said after Sunday's win. "I like where we're headed. We are a good ways away from where we expect to be as we move along. We're still not great offensively."

Grambling is 6-3, including a home win over Colorado and a road victory over Vanderbilt.

Virginia Tech was one of three new teams in the men's poll, along with No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2) and No. 25 Miami (10-1). The Hurricanes are ranked for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Iowa State, Creighton and San Diego State dropped out.

UVa will take an 8-0 record into Saturday's home game with Houston, which fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the new AP men's poll. That game will air at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Houston (9-1) fell out of the top spot after losing to visiting Alabama last weekend.

Purdue (10-0) rose three spots to No. 1 in the new men's poll. Purdue, which has beaten Gonzaga and Duke this season, received 27 first-place votes from the 62-person media panel. Purdue was not even ranked in the preseason poll.

UVa received 19 first-place votes and totaled 1,476 points. Purdue had 1,508 points.

Connecticut, (11-0) which rose two spots to No. 3, received 15 first-place votes. Alabama (8-1) rose four spots to No. 4.

Tennessee (9-1), which rose one spot to No. 6, got one first-place vote. Texas (7-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 after losing in overtime to Illinois last week.

Virginia Tech, UVa and Miami are among four ACC teams in the men's poll, along with No. 12 Duke (10-2).

The women's poll also features four ACC teams, including the sixth-ranked Hokies.

Virginia Tech (10-0) will host fifth-ranked Notre Dame (8-1) on Sunday. The 4 p.m. game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Sunday will be the first time Tech has faced a ranked foe this season. Tech has lost 10 of the past 11 games in that series, including the past three. Tech has beaten Notre Dame only twice in the 16-game series.

The Hokies won 73-58 at Boston College last Wednesday and are coming off an 86-48 rout of UNC Asheville last weekend. Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who had a double-double in each of those games, was named the ACC women's basketball player of the week on Monday.

The other ACC teams in the women's poll are No. 7 North Carolina (8-1) and No. 8 N.C. State (9-1).

South Carolina (9-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the women's poll. Stanford (10-1) remains second, with Ohio State (10-0) third and Indiana (10-0) fourth in voting by a 28-member national media panel.

UConn (7-2), which is beset with injuries, fell three places to ninth after losing at Maryland on Sunday.

No. 22 Kansas (9-0) cracked the women's poll the first time in nearly 10 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Men's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1508 4

2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1476 3

3. UConn (15) 11-0 1466 5

4. Alabama 8-1 1326 8

5. Houston 9-1 1224 1

6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1189 7

7. Texas 7-1 1173 2

8. Kansas 9-1 1165 6

9. Arizona 8-1 1096 10

10. Arkansas 9-1 1029 9

11. Baylor 7-2 881 12

12. Duke 10-2 840 15

13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16

14. Indiana 8-2 622 14

15. Gonzaga 7-3 621 18

16. UCLA 8-2 606 19

17. Mississippi St. 9-0 501 23

18. Illinois 7-3 487 17

19. Auburn 8-1 453 11

20. Maryland 8-2 414 13

21. TCU 8-1 270 24

22. Wisconsin 8-2 255 -

23. Ohio St. 7-2 209 25

24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 -

25. Miami 10-1 100 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Arizona St 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, Utah 12, New Mexico 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, Kansas St 2.

AP Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1

2. Stanford 10-1 672 2

3. Ohio St. 10-0 627 3

4. Indiana 10-0 623 4

5. Notre Dame 8-1 577 5

6. Virginia Tech 10-0 549 7

7. North Carolina 8-1 514 8

8. NC State 9-1 505 8

9. UConn 7-2 450 6

10. UCLA 9-1 416 13

11. LSU 9-0 391 11

12. Iowa 8-3 369 16

13. Utah 8-0 359 15

14. Iowa St. 7-2 329 10

15. Maryland 9-3 310 20

16. Oregon 7-1 264 17

16. Creighton 8-1 264 18

18. Baylor 7-2 186 19

19. Michigan 9-1 181 14

20. Arizona 7-1 177 12

21. Arkansas 12-0 169 21

22. Kansas 9-0 149 -

23. Gonzaga 9-2 100 22

24. Oklahoma 8-1 72 23

25. Villanova 9-2 56 25

Others receiving votes: St. John's 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Kansas St 5, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 3, Missouri 2, Southern Cal 2, DePaul 2, Columbia 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

