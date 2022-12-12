Hokies No. 24 in AP men poll; UVa up to No. 2

Both of Virginia Tech's basketball teams are now nationally ranked.

The Hokies cracked the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll at No. 24 on Monday, marking that program's first appearance in the AP Top 25 since the final poll of the 2020-21 season (when Tech was 25th).

Virginia rose one spot to No. 2 in the men's poll.

Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday. This is the second straight week Tech has broken that program's record for the highest ranking in the team's history. The Tech women have been ranked since the preseason poll.

The Tech men's basketball team will carry a 10-1 record into Saturday's home game with Grambling State. The 4 p.m. game will air on MASN.

The Hokies have won five straight games, including a 77-49 home rout of Dayton last Thursday and a 70-65 win over Oklahoma State in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

"We've got a pretty good ball team," Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said after Sunday's win. "I like where we're headed. We are a good ways away from where we expect to be as we move along. We're still not great offensively."

Grambling is 6-3, including a home win over Colorado and a road victory over Vanderbilt.

Virginia Tech was one of three new teams in the men's poll, along with No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2) and No. 25 Miami (10-1). The Hurricanes are ranked for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Iowa State, Creighton and San Diego State dropped out.

UVa will take an 8-0 record into Saturday's home game with Houston, which fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the new AP men's poll. That game will air at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Houston (9-1) fell out of the top spot after losing to visiting Alabama last weekend.

Purdue (10-0) rose three spots to No. 1 in the new men's poll. Purdue, which has beaten Gonzaga and Duke this season, received 27 first-place votes from the 62-person media panel. Purdue was not even ranked in the preseason poll.

UVa received 19 first-place votes and totaled 1,476 points. Purdue had 1,508 points.

Connecticut, (11-0) which rose two spots to No. 3, received 15 first-place votes. Alabama (8-1) rose four spots to No. 4.

Tennessee (9-1), which rose one spot to No. 6, got one first-place vote. Texas (7-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 after losing in overtime to Illinois last week.

Virginia Tech, UVa and Miami are among four ACC teams in the men's poll, along with No. 12 Duke (10-2).

The women's poll also features four ACC teams, including the sixth-ranked Hokies.

Virginia Tech (10-0) will host fifth-ranked Notre Dame (8-1) on Sunday. The 4 p.m. game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Sunday will be the first time Tech has faced a ranked foe this season. Tech has lost 10 of the past 11 games in that series, including the past three. Tech has beaten Notre Dame only twice in the 16-game series.

The Hokies won 73-58 at Boston College last Wednesday and are coming off an 86-48 rout of UNC Asheville last weekend. Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who had a double-double in each of those games, was named the ACC women's basketball player of the week on Monday.

The other ACC teams in the women's poll are No. 7 North Carolina (8-1) and No. 8 N.C. State (9-1).

South Carolina (9-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the women's poll. Stanford (10-1) remains second, with Ohio State (10-0) third and Indiana (10-0) fourth in voting by a 28-member national media panel.

UConn (7-2), which is beset with injuries, fell three places to ninth after losing at Maryland on Sunday.

No. 22 Kansas (9-0) cracked the women's poll the first time in nearly 10 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.