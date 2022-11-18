Hokies, not Flames, become team that needs traction

BLACKSBURG — Liberty’s had a solid program for a while now. The Flames have made a bowl in each of their first three seasons as an FBS program, and they’ll make it four straight this year.

But for people outside the region to notice, sometimes it takes a little more. And for Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, that tipping point came on November 7, 2020.

That was the day Liberty beat the Hokies in Blacksburg on a last-second field goal. Pry, who was Penn State’s defensive coordinator at the time, took note.

“We would run into them a little bit on the recruiting trail,” Pry said. “We didn’t recruit against them, but we’d see them. They’re investing a lot of money in their program, and you hear about that, and then obviously when they beat Virginia Tech ... you kind of started to think, ‘OK, these guys can get some traction.’”

Two years later, the Hokies are the ones seeking traction. Tech (2-8) heads to Lynchburg on Saturday with the inverse record of Liberty (8-2), which is looking to notch its first Power Five home win in school history.

“They’ve definitely leveled up that program big-time,” Tech center Johnny Jordan said. “Put a lot of money into it, gotten a lot of good players. Obviously, they had [quarterback] Malik Willis, who’s now with the Titans and doing really well. He was a great player there. They have great players there now, too.”

That truth — and the fact that Tech is riding a seven-game losing streak not seen since 1951 — prompted oddsmakers to install the Hokies as 10-point underdogs.

The proximity of the schools gives Tech’s players extra motivation as the season nears its end.

“One of the goals we set out with was to establish a reputation in the state of Virginia,” Jordan said. “Obviously, here at Tech, we have a lot of state pride. And any time we’re playing an opponent in-state, we like to get a little more fired up.”

Despite their two decades of dominance against Virginia, the Hokies are just 1-1 all-time against Liberty and fell to 2-2 against Old Dominion after their season-opening loss to the Monarchs this year.

Saturday is their last opportunity this season to try to get their first victory away from Blacksburg under Pry (0-5).

“We know we can’t make it to a bowl game, so we’re just trying to get better in practice and just improving our games so we can finally win a game,” Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale said. “Just looking at the first step and fundamentals and taking it from there.”

The players realize the in-state ramifications of this matchup, though. That 2020 result was a surprise — Tech was a 17-point favorite — but the Flames aren’t sneaking up on anyone this time.

“They know that these guys are an hour and a half up the road,” Pry said of his players. “This is a big game, whether it’s in Lane Stadium or at their place. There’s a lot of connections between the two programs — staff and players.

“We’re trying to earn some respect, and they’re trying to kind of put a stamp on their season. So I expect a good ballgame. It’s a great challenge. We’re excited about it.”