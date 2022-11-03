Hokies now know what's possible for 'O'

BLACKSBURG — In a season where so much has gone wrong offensively, Virginia Tech now knows what right looks like. Even if it was fleeting.

The third quarter of last Thursday’s 22-21 loss to N.C. State put all the theoreticals on film. Yes, the Hokies have enough talent to move the ball. Yes, they can be explosive. Yes, they can confuse their opponent and score touchdowns, even against a high-quality defense.

“I think anybody that was doubting it, anybody that had questions, it’s an inspiration,” Tech senior tight end Drake De Iuliis said after practice Wednesday. “You watch that one quarter of football, and we can be as good as we want to be. We have to put a whole game together, obviously, but we keep that, we watch that, our motivation’s going to be there.”

In that single period, Tech gained more than five times as many yards (251) than it did in the other three quarters combined (42). The Hokies scored three touchdowns in less than 11 minutes of game time.

“Obviously, the things we did well in the third quarter, we looked at those closely,” Tech coach Brent Pry said this week. “How do we get more of that? What was good about it, and how do we maximize it?”

The rally had several through lines. One, the Hokies moved fast. The switch to an up-tempo offense seemed to stagger the Wolfpack, which suddenly saw Tech receivers getting open.

Tech’s first touchdown was set up by freshman Dae’Quan Wright, who caught a big-gainer on a play-action pass and later drew a pass-interference penalty in the end zone.

Listed as a tight end, Wright can line up all over the formation. Playing up-tempo gave N.C. State less time to adjust.

“I think the best thing it’s done for my group is it eliminates thinking,” Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines said of increasing the pace. “It eliminates a lot of the pre-snap, eliminates milling around and getting set up and just kind of getting in your head a little bit. It’s a little more calling than running, and let’s go play ball.

“But it gives us an advantage. A lot of times, defenses can’t get to their blitzes. Sometimes they can’t get to their nickel package or can’t get another body in the game.”

Tech’s second touchdown was simply a matter of the team’s best playmaker making a play. Kaleb Smith got a step down the left sideline. A max-protect scheme and solid blocking by the offensive line provided time to throw, and Grant Wells made full use of his strong arm to push the ball downfield.

Eighty-five yards later, the Hokies had their longest play of the season.

“Obviously, one of our strengths is our deep ball,” Pry said. “When you throw the ball up to Kaleb, you feel like he’s got a solid chance to go get it. That’s one of our more efficient plays, believe it or not.”

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen also brought out some fresh formations and personnel groupings to disguise Tech’s intentions. An unbalanced line to the left facilitated a big gain to the right. Passing success helped free up the middle for productive runs by Malachi Thomas and Wells.

Fundamentals mattered, too. On Tech’s third touchdown — a 20-yard-run by Wells — center Johnny Jordan made a key block on his second effort to spring the quarterback.

“We rewatched that drive as a unit, and I think it’s just remembering what that feels like, driving down the field fast,” offensive lineman Jesse Hanson said. “Take what we did from that drive and move it into every drive.

“It just was enjoyable for me. It was exciting. Adrenaline-pumping.”

And eye-opening. The offense wasn’t the only part of the team encouraged by the quarter.

“As a defense, we really did love to see our offense shine like that,” defensive lineman Cole Nelson said. “It gave us a lot of hope.”