Hokies' offense draws help from extra set of eyes

BLACKSBURG — Perhaps the oddest moment of this Virginia Tech season came in the opener at Old Dominion, when the start of the second half was delayed for roughly a half an hour as several of Virginia Tech’s assistant coaches got stuck in the press box elevator.

Metaphorically, Tech passing game coordinator Brad Glenn stayed stuck much longer than that.

Go up or stay down? See the field from his familiar press box perch, or prioritize face-to-face communication with the quarterback he’s in charge of directing?

Last week, he finally got unstuck.

Up to the press box Glenn went, and up went Tech’s offensive output.

Perhaps that’s only a coincidence, but the Hokies liked the arrangement enough to make it a permanent change.

“It was more so about maximizing the value that Brad can bring as a veteran coach, a veteran play-caller,” head coach Brent Pry said this week. “Where can Brad be at his best?

“We kind of messed around with it in the preseason and wanted to get through a couple of weeks, get into the season and see how we felt about it. We had a follow-up conversation and made a decision to put him up, and he felt really good about it.”

Glenn, who’d spent the previous 22 years of his coaching career in the booth, called it “like being home again” to return. Tech’s hope is that his experience as an offensive coordinator — three years at Georgia State and seven at Western Carolina — could be a boon to rookie play-caller Tyler Bowen.

It seemed to help last week. The Hokies came into the Pittsburgh game ranked 111th nationally in total offense with 318.6 yards per contest. In their 45-29 loss to the Panthers, they set season highs for points and yards (403) against FBS competition.

“Football is a game of space, and you just see the spacing a little different than you do from the sideline,” Glenn said. “I think I was a good sounding board for [Bowen] on some things, kind of confirmed some things. Sometimes you just need confirmation about what you’re seeing, and I think I did that for him a little bit.”

Glenn was careful not to be overbearing or intrusive. He sat to the right of Bowen, keeping notes on play-calling possibilities that sprung to his own mind based on what he saw Pitt’s defense doing.

“Communication’s coming from all over the place on the headset,” Glenn said. “You can get into some chaos there sometimes when you’ve got everybody chirping, and I’ve been on that side. You try to keep it quiet: Hey, I’ve got to think through all this stuff, because it’s a tough job. I mean, it is a hard job.”

The Hokies averaged 5.2 yards per play against Pitt, gaining at least 20 yards on five snaps. Explosive plays had been an emphasis in practice all week, and while the production was better, it’s still far from where Tech wants it.

“We have to be more creative,” Pry said Wednesday.

Glenn could help with that. Two years ago, his Georgia State offense set a school record with 33.3 points per game and averaged 424.3 yards of total offense.

He used to have another coach with him in the booth, performing a similar function to what he did for Bowen last weekend. Glenn could glance over at any time and see what his colleague was dreaming up.

“In some games, I was in my own rhythm, and I rarely ever would look at that page, you know?” Glenn said. “And then there were some times when I would get stuck, and I would need confirmation from another set of eyes, or I would need a play suggestion from another set of eyes. So I would just glance right down at that sheet.

“I would see it, and there I would go, ‘Hey I was thinking that, too. I’m glad you confirmed that.’ Or, ‘I didn’t have that in my thought process, that’s a good thought.’ So I think it kind of helps him clear things up, having two guys see it.”

Glenn said his communication with quarterback Grant Wells did not suffer with his new positioning. Being in the booth also helped Glenn gain a better understanding of Bowen’s thought process while calling plays.

“I’m just a part of what’s going on up there for T-Bow,” Glenn said. “Keep him calm, keep him on track. Just a sounding board for him.”