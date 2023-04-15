BLACKSBURG — Bryce Duke’s eyes grew about as large as they could the moment he saw a crease open up for him in the middle of Virginia Tech’s offensive line. It was a combination block that created a massive running lane for the tailback, allowing him to break through an arm tackle and pick up 23 yards to open a first-quarter drive.

Those creases were created in abundance by the Maroon team’s first-string offensive line in Saturday’s spring game at Lane Stadium. Duke and Chance Black took advantage by picking up yards in bunches, and quarterback Grant Wells had plenty of clean pockets to deliver passes.

The offensive line’s improvement highlighted the Maroon team’s 34-0 win over the White team. The Maroon squad racked up 391 yards of total offense, with 169 yards coming on the ground.

“You don’t get that many opportunities to get a big hole in the game, so when you get that you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Duke said. “I’m really happy with how the line performed this spring and in the spring game.”

For 48 minutes Saturday, the offensive line on the Maroon side looked dominant. A trio of projected starters — left guard Braelin Moore, center Kaden Moore and right tackle Parker Clements — were able to win their blocks and give the tailbacks lanes to get to the second level.

Brody Meadows, who has backed up Xavier Chaplin at left tackle this spring, got the start at the position. Chaplin was held out with a minor back injury, according to Hokies coach Brent Pry, and the coach added Chaplin worked with the first team the entire spring.

Bob Schick, who alternated with Jesse Hanson at right guard during the spring, started on the Maroon team.

“I think that group’s continued to gel,” offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “We didn’t have the full group there — we were mixing and matching pieces — but I think they’ve gotten better, but we have a long way to go. We’ve got a really long way to go.”

The Maroon’s first-string offense remained on the field for the entire first half and put up gaudy numbers throughout the first two 12-minute quarters.

The squad racked up 251 yards in the first half and led 24-0 heading into the 10-minute intermission.

“They just work hard, which is a good thing,” defensive tackle Norell Pollard said of the offensive line. “You don’t want to see the first-string O-line giving up TFLs and sacks the whole game. That’s great for the overall team.”

Wells, who served as last season’s starter, completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Duke and Black each had 52 rushing yards in the first half.

The offense averaged 6.4 yards per play in the opening half.

“They’re a close group and you have to be in the O-line,” Wells said. “Not saying last year wasn’t, but it seems like this year is really close. You’ve got the two twins [Kaden and Braelin Moore] at center and guard, so you obviously know they’re going to be close. When you have an O-line room working as one, the communication improves and it seems like they work a lot better.”

Wells was responsible for two of the Maroon team’s three first-quarter touchdowns. He rushed in from 10 yards out on a read-option play for the game’s first score, and then found Black in the flat on a 4-yard passing touchdown to cap the second drive.

Wells connected with seven different targets in the first half. The highlight was a 33-yard pass down the right sideline to Tucker Holloway on fourth-and-4.

“I thought he came out strong. That’s how he’s been all spring, to be honest,” Pry said of Wells. “He’s made good decisions; he’s thrown the ball well. He operates the offense really well right now. I think Tyler’s done a nice job with that. They’re more efficient. Their timing, their tempo, everything looks better to me. I was pleased with Grant today.”

Duke and Black combined to run the ball 31 times. Duke had a game-high 90 yards, while Black added 62 yards and a score.

The projected starters — Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas — played limited reps Saturday. Tuten caught two passes out of the backfield for the Maroon team, and Thomas had three rushing attempts and one catch for the White team.

The second-string offensive line prevented Kyron Drones from having time in the pocket to deliver passes. He was sacked three times and completed 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards.

Drones was picked off twice. His first came when he threw a pass slightly behind Ali Jennings, who tipped the ball into the air for safety Mose Phillips III to intercept. The second came when he attempted to force a pass to Jennings, which led to Jalen Stroman getting the pass breakup and Derrick Canteen securing the interception.

“I tell those guys all the time it’s not about who you’re playing with, it’s how you play with those guys around you, making the correct decisions, and I thought there was some clean decision-making from both of them,” Bowen said of Wells and Drones.

The Hokies did not play 14 players because of what Pry described as “minor injuries,” which included Chaplin; tight ends Dae’Quan Wright and Harrison Saint Germain; and wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Da’Wain Lofton and Marcell Baylor.

“I thought all in all, we came out of it most important healthy,” Pry said. “Nothing substantial occurred in the game.”