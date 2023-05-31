Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Virginia Tech opened the last three college football seasons under the lights.

That will continue this season.

The Hokies’ Sept. 2 season opener against visiting Old Dominion will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network, announced Wednesday by ESPN and the ACC.

The announcement included three more kickoff times and network designations for the Hokies’ 12-game schedule.

Tech welcomes Purdue on Sept. 9 for a noon kickoff that will be televised on ESPN2. The Hokies’ latest hall of fame class, announced Tuesday, will be honored at halftime.

The Hokies travel to Piscataway, N.J., to play Rutgers on Sept. 16 in a game that will begin at 3:30 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.

Tech’s lone non-Saturday game of the season comes on Thursday, Oct. 26 against Syracuse in Lane Stadium. The matchup against the Orange starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations have yet to be announced for the matchups with Marshall on Sept. 23, Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, Florida State on Oct. 7 and Wake Forest on Oct. 14.

Tech’s evening kickoff against the Monarchs continues a string of season-opening kickoffs that have come in the evening hours.

The Hokies opened the pandemic-altered 2020 season at home against North Carolina State in a game that kicked off at 8 p.m.

Tech opened the following two seasons on Friday evenings. The 2021 season opener was a 6 p.m. kickoff at home against North Carolina, and last season was a 7 p.m. kickoff at ODU.