Virginia Tech running backs coach Elijah Brooks has spoken fondly of how Brent Pry made recruiting DeMatha Catholic High School a priority when Pry was defensive coordinator at Penn State.

The connection Pry and Brooks have with DeMatha paid off Tuesday with the fifth verbal commitment in the Hokies’ 2024 recruiting class.

Defensive tackle Emmett Laws, a three-star recruit, announced on social media he was committing to the Hokies.

Laws is a three-star recruit according to recruiting services 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Both 247Sports and On3 rank Laws as the 19th-best player in Maryland.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Laws is the first defensive tackle to commit in the class and potentially fills a position of need for the Hokies.

Tech did not sign a defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The position’s depth was aided for the upcoming season when Mario Kendricks and Norell Pollard each elected to utilize their extra year of eligibility and return for 2023.

The Hokies could potentially lose three more defensive tackles following the 2023 campaign if each elected not to return for an additional year of eligibility.

Josh Fuga and Pheldarius Payne are both listed as redshirt seniors for the upcoming season. They each could utilize their COVID year of eligibility and play in 2024.

Wilfried Pene did not play in the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign. He would be a fifth-year senior in 2024 if he elected to return.

Laws is slated to join a position group that is very young behind the top five.

Gunner Givens, Lemar Law Jr. and Malachi Madison are each redshirt freshmen. Madison is the only one of the three who appeared in a game last season.

Laws continues a trend of Tech focusing on recruiting DeMatha products.

Brooks served as DeMatha’s football coach from 2011 to 2018. Pry frequently made recruiting trips to the school in Hyattsville, Maryland, during his time at Penn State, and he has prioritized the school while recruiting at Tech.

Brooks and defensive line coach J.C. Price were Laws’ recruiters.

Laws joins edge rusher Deric Dandy as the two defensive players in the recruiting class.

Quarterback Davi Belfort, athlete Joshua Clarke and running back Tyler Mason are the commits who are projected to play on offense.