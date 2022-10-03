Hokies preach unity, work ethic as they prep for Pitt

They left Chapel Hill as tobacco roadkill, humbled both offensively and defensively. Saturday’s 41-10 loss to North Carolina left Virginia Tech’s coaches and players with little choice about what their next move had to be.

“Just going back to work,” co-captain Dax Hollifield said. “We’ve been in a lot of adversity already, and our practice habits have stayed true to what we believe in. We haven’t declined in that area, and that’s all I can hope for.”

The Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) have been installed as 14.5-point underdogs for their 3:30 p.m. visit to Pittsburgh this coming Saturday. They’re preaching patience as they try to improve an offense that’s been short on dynamism and a defense that allowed 10 plays of 20 yards or longer against the Tar Heels.

“This isn’t going to be an easy process,” coach Brent Pry said. “It’s not going to be an overnight process. It’s going to take time. We’re going to do it the right way. We’ve got to recruit better, we’ve got to create better practice habits, and we’ve got to keep working on our culture. All those things.

“And we are. We’re making progress in all three areas. Sometimes it’s hard to see, but we are. And that’s what leads me to tell this football team that we’re closer than they think.”

In back-to-back losses to West Virginia and UNC, the Hokies have been sorely lacking in the types of plays that change games – long completions, defensive interceptions, strip-sacks.

Pry and the players say the team has practiced well and demonstrated those abilities, but it hasn’t translated to the games.

“A hundred percent,” receiver Kaleb Smith said. “That’s why everybody on the team gets so disappointed in these performances, because we know what we’re capable of. We see it every day. We’ve just got to make it happen on Saturdays.

“I’m just preaching to the young guys, it’s going to be easy to split and go different ways and start side chatter, but at the end of the day, this team is our team. It’s all we have this season. Just sticking together is something that we’re going to be focusing on.”

Tech offensive lineman Silas Dzansi says the frustration level of the offense is “probably a 10” on the scale of 1-10. The Hokies have tumbled to 117th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring offense at 18.3 points per game and 111th in total yards per game (318.6).

He, too, sees something better in practice than the product put forth the past two games.

“Yeah, definitely,” Dzansi said. “We open up the holes. Running backs usually see them. Receivers catch the ball. Quarterback makes the right read. I think we’ve just got to settle down, trust, fall back on fundamentals and technique.”

Injuries have forced some younger players onto the field in recent week – at one point Saturday, Tech’s defense had two freshmen cornerbacks out there – but there is experience in that locker room. Hollifield and others know what it’s like to try to push through tough times in a season.

“I’m going to give my best each and every day,” Hollifield said. “A lot of the older guys are going to give their best each and every day, try to put their best on film.

“If you’ve got leaders like that, some good will come out of that. I truly believe that.”