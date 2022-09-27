Hokies' Pry: 'They don't have to go above and beyond'

BLACKSBURG — The Hokies were outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter of their 33-10 loss to West Virginia last week, and coach Brent Pry expressed concern after the game that the team began “pressing’ when momentum swung the Mountaineers’ way.

Ahead of a road test at North Carolina this week, Pry emphasized keeping focus no matter what comes.

“Just the idea that they don’t have to go above and beyond,” Pry said Tuesday. “You just do everything you can, you fight and claw to do your job to the best of your abilities. That’s what required in those situations. And the plays will come. When you start … doing things outside of what their job is, then they don’t do their job very well.”

Pry said pressing is particularly concerning when it affects team leaders, who have so much desire that it clouds their judgment.

“There’s never too much effort,” Pry said. “But sometimes there’s a slight degree of panic, there’s a slight degree of hurrying, there’s a slight degree of just sloppiness that occurs when you’re not just based in your fundamentals and techniques. And I do believe after watching the film, our guys were playing hard. They’ve just got to play hard in the right way.”