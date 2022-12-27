Hokies' QB room will have new look this spring

The day Kyron Drones hit the transfer portal, Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen got on a plane to Texas.

The former Baylor quarterback had been on Tech’s radar all season as a Power Five backup with the requisite skills to start. If Drones decided to explore his options, the Hokies wanted to be ready.

He did, and they were.

“That went a long way for Kyron that Coach Bowen was there the first day he was in the portal, said Mike Villagrana, Tech’s senior director of player personnel. “He was able to set up the visit. It was a first-class visit for him. We were able to show him the situation -- we were very transparent about it -- and he liked it enough to commit. We can’t be more thrilled.”

Tech’s quarterback room will look considerably different this spring. Drones, a redshirt freshman, signed last week along with high school signal-callers William “Pop” Watson III and Dylan Wittke, adding competition for incumbent Grant Wells.

The Hokies have six quarterbacks on their roster as of this week, but that could change if redshirt freshman Tahj Bullock or classmate Devin Farrell decide to leave or try new positions. The transfer portal is open until Jan. 18.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Drones played in five games at Baylor this season in a reserve role. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Shadow Creek High in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

“He’s a triple-threat guy,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “Really high football IQ, great wheels and can spin it. He’s got all the attributes we were wanting. He was our No. 1 guy on the board.”

Pry estimated that there were 10-12 schools recruiting the same four transfer quarterbacks that the Hokies had targeted. Once Drones signed, he immediately became the most likely candidate to challenge Wells next season.

Wells started all 11 games for the 3-8 Hokies in 2022, completing 59% of his passes for 2,171 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’ll be a redshirt junior next season with two years of eligibility left.

“We needed somebody to come in here and compete with Grant,” Pry said. “We’ve got to be better at that position. This guy’s going to make Grant better. He’s going to make us better. We’ll have a good look at things this spring.”

The Hokies also will get to see 15 spring practices worth of Watson and Wittke, who plan to enroll early. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete out of Springfield Central High School in Massachusetts, Watson was a consensus three-star recruit who won a pair of state championships.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this guy,” Pry said. “You look at that film, anybody that watches it, you’re going to get excited. His charisma and his personality, he’s a coach’s son -- he’s got so much going for him. He’s a dynamic quarterback with a ton of good traits.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wittke was a three-sport athlete at Buford High School in Georgia, winning three state championships as a starter. Like Watson, he was a consensus three-star recruit.

Pry said the Hokies informed each of the three new quarterbacks about the other two while recruiting them, ensuring that they understood the odds they’re facing.

“I’m not going to say there wasn’t concerns and there wasn’t conversations that had to be had, but most times you can work through those things, and we’re able to do that with those guys,” Pry said. “You want guys that want to compete.

“I don’t want somebody that’s afraid of competition. These guys we’re recruiting, that’s an important trait that we’re always looking for.”