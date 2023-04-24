Virginia Tech concluded spring practices with six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Two entered the transfer portal Monday.

Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell, who split third-team reps during the spring, elected to enter the transfer portal with the intent of continuing their college careers elsewhere.

Their decisions were necessary with the high number of scholarship players at the position and their chances of playing limited behind Grant Wells and Kyron Drones.

Tech has already received a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Davi Belfort in the 2024 recruiting class.

Wells, last season’s starter, opened the spring receiving first-team reps and he shined on the Maroon team during the April 15 spring game.

Drones was brought in from Baylor this past offseason to battle Wells for the starting job. Drones played the entire first half and one second-half series for the White team during the spring game.

Wells and Drones ended the spring as the two expected to battle for the starting job in fall camp. That meant Bullock and Farrell would battle freshman Pop Watson for the third-string role.

Bullock appeared in only one game during his two seasons with the Hokies. He threw for 27 yards on 2-of-4 passing and rushed for 14 yards on six carries in Tech’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl.

Farrell did not appear in his lone season with the Hokies.

Freshman Dylan Wittke, who joined Watson as mid-year enrollees, is the fourth scholarship quarterback on the roster following the transfers of Bullock and Farrell.

The two signal callers are the third and fourth players to enter the transfer portal since the April 15 spring game.

Running back Kenji Christian, who was not on the roster for the 15 spring practices, entered the portal on April 15. He did not play in his two seasons with the Hokies.

Cornerback Elijah Howard entered the portal Sunday. Howard appeared in nine games last season and played in three games in 2021.