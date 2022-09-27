Hokies take aim at flag epidemic

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s coaches and players emerged from their flag-filled Sunday film session with the same thought they’d had late Thursday night: Cleaning up the penalties must be Priority One.

The Hokies were penalized 15 times for 132 yards in their 33-10 home loss to West Virginia last week, marking the second time in four games they committed 15 infractions for triple-digit yardage. Both flag-fests came in defeat, with the first contributing to an upset loss to Old Dominion in the opener.

Syracuse and Houston are the only teams that have been flagged more often this season than Tech. Coach Brent Pry met with the captains and staff to go over every penalty type and, when possible, how it can be avoided in the future.

“I think you just have to be more mindful in certain situations, right?” Pry said Tuesday. “Not to grab. Not to late hit. Not to let your hands slide up on the face. There’s going to be some that are unavoidable that happen. So I want the group to be more mindful. So we’re going to implement a policy where we’ve got some consequences for penalties of all sorts.”

Like many FBS programs, Tech brought officials in for spring and August practices to familiarize players with how rules will be enforced. The Hokies keep a written record of every in-game penalty whether it was questionable or not. That list has grown to 40 already.

The most damaging flags against WVU came on defense, including a pair of drive-extending personal fouls when it was still a one-score game in the second half.

“I think the majority of them were avoidable,” Pry said. “And I think we can be better there. I know we can be. But we have to have guys mindful of how they’re playing the play and where their hands are and the timing of things and timing of hits and crown of their helmet. You’ve just got to get them thinking that way.”