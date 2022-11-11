Hokies try to hone their finishing move

BLACKSBURG — Dax Hollifield sees the chances dwindling.

Virginia Tech’s veteran linebacker takes his last trip back to his home state of North Carolina this week. That familiar ride past Pilot Mountain — a place he’s always loved, a place his grandparents lived — will hit him a little differently as the Hokies travel to and from Duke.

The record is unsightly: 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the ACC. There will be no bowl game for Hollifield to savor in his final college season. This looks nothing like the scenario he imagined back in August, but the gung-ho attitude that’s defined his career hasn’t changed.

“I’m just going to play my best three games,” Hollifield said. “Do what I’ve been doing all season. Really just soak it all in, really try to play my best these last three. It is what it is. It’s not how I wanted to go out, but I’ll make the best of the situation.”

Finish. That’s the theme here, not just for Hollifield and the others in their senior swan songs, but for the whole team. A lack of in-game finishing is the reason that record looks the way it does.

The Hokies held an 18-point second half lead at N.C. State on Oct. 27 before losing 22-21. Last week, they led Georgia Tech by 10 in the fourth quarter before succumbing, 28-27.

“When you do have those opportunities, you have to take hold of them really and grasp them and win the game,” Hollifield said. “You’ve got to do that, and we just haven’t been able to that this year.”

Coach Brent Pry hasn’t ruled out fatigue as a factor in the late collapses. The Hokies have been depth-shy all season, and he’s trimmed practices to try to keep the players as fresh as possible.

But the simpler explanation is that the Hokies haven’t been good enough when it’s mattered most.

“It’s about confidence,” Pry said. “And that starts with me, that I’m instilling confidence in these guys of, 'Let’s go win this game in the fourth quarter,' or 'We’re up on these guys and we’ve done all these things well. Let’s continue to do that. Let’s step on the gas and win the football game.'”

Tech is a 9.5-point underdog against the Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2), who are enjoying the success under a first-year coach that the Hokies wish they were. Nobody is assuming Tech will hold a lead at any point in this game, much less one late in the second half.

But if it does happen, they want to be psychologically prepared for it. Closing practices with energy and crispness has been a point of emphasis.

“Let’s keep the same mental fortitude,” Tech linebacker Keli Lawson said. “Let’s stay locked in all the way throughout.”

With dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard at the controls, the Blue Devils don’t bother with a ton of trickery. They prefer to hog possession, using Leonard’s speed and their deep stable of tailbacks.

“I know they like to play downhill, they like to run the ball, enforce their will,” Tech linebacker Kenta Jenkins said. “Looking at the film, I see it’s going to be a very physical game. Making it physical and stopping the run will give us a better chance to win."

This is the first time Duke has been favored against the Tech since 2018. That was another rough year for the Hokies (6-7), but they did put together a surprising finish to the regular season by beating Virginia and blowing out Marshall to extend the bowl streak.

They also upset Duke. If that’s going to happen this time, a better finish is mandatory.

“It just kind of landslides, and that’s what we have to prevent,” Pry said. “We’ve got to be able to play better and close it out and earn that right to celebrate in the locker room."