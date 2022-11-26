Hokies 'weren't great' in win over Charleston Southern

BLACKSBURG — Fortunately for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, there are no other foes from Charleston, South Carolina, on the Hokies' schedule this season.

For the second time in six days, an opponent from Charleston gave the Hokies fits Friday night. But this time, the Hokies prevailed.

In a game that was tied with less than two minutes left, Virginia Tech fended off Charleston Southern 69-64 at Cassell Coliseum.

"Holy cow!" Tech coach Mike Young said after the win. "Credit Charleston Southern. Those guys played a good ballgame.

"I don't think it was as much my team played poorly. We weren't great. We weren't real good on either end. But those guys came in here to fight, and fight they did."

Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Hokies (6-1), who were coming off a 77-75 loss at The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final Sunday.

Big South member Charleston Southern (2-3) had suffered two lopsided defeats this season, falling 82-56 at Ohio State and 99-79 at Tulane.

But this game was no blowout.

"We didn't play our best basketball," Mutts said. "We didn't do a lot of things that we needed to do. … Defensively, I didn't think we did a great job of keeping the ball in front us. Gave up a lot of open 3s."

"They have some dudes that can really hoop," Tech backup center Lynn Kidd said. "They were just hitting some really tough shots."

Kidd dunked to give Tech the lead for good at 66-64 with 1:22 left.

"We put a lot of hours in the gym. I'm always confident in myself," Kidd said.

Kidd tallied a career-high 11 points. He also snared eight rebounds.

"He played a really good ballgame," Young said. "Kept some things alive on the glass on a night when Grant [Basile] didn't have his best stuff.

"Good for Lynn."

Kidd played a total of just 25 minutes as a sophomore last season, when he scored seven points.

"Once the season was over last year, I really started getting in the gym more," he said. "I really wanted to take this year serious and I think it's working out so far.

"I was really working on everything, from conditioning for my body to my footwork. Trying to slow down the game. I really think that helped me a lot.

"I had a lot of motivation. I was like, 'I really don't want to be in this situation again.’ So I really tried to give it my best shot, see where that would take me."

Kidd played 14 minutes Friday, marking the fifth time he has played double digits in minutes this season.

"He worked [in the offseason]," Young said. "I believe in basketball gods. They're in every basketball facility. And they smile upon those that work on their game and are serious. And he had an unbelievable summer in the weight room, on the floor.

"He has earned everything he is getting."

Kidd, who is in his second season at Tech after transferring from Clemson, scored six of his team's final 19 points.

"I really learned a lot last year from guys like Keve [Aluma, who is now playing in Japan] … and even Justyn," Kidd said. "That's helped me a lot this year."

Mutts scored nine of the team's final 19 points.

"I don't like to be selfish. … So at certain points, my coaches and my teammates tell me to stop passing the ball," Mutts said.

Sean Pedulla had 15 points for Tech, while Darius Maddox added 12 points.

Tech shot just 35.5% from the field in the second half, including 12.5% (1 of 8) from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern shot 43.3% from the field in the game and made eight 3-pointers to Tech's six.

"We were a step slow to the ball," Young said. "Their rhythm shots were too comfortable. We couldn't get them under duress."

The visitors scored five straight points to tie the game at 50 with 11:09 to go.

After Mutts scored to give Tech a 52-50 lead, Claudell Harris Jr. (17 points) made a layup to tie the game at 52.

Taje' Kelly (16 points) scored to give the visitors a 54-52 lead, but Kidd answered with a basket to tie the game.

After Harris scored, Kidd dunked to tie the game at 56.

Maddox made a layup to give Tech the lead. Mutts scored to extend the lead to 60-56.

But Kelly made two baskets to tie the game at 60 with 3:13 left.

Mutts made two free throws to give Tech a 62-60 lead.

Harris made a layup to tie the game, but Mutts scored to give Tech a 64-62 lead.

Harris scored again to tie the game with 1:45 left, but Kidd dunked to give Tech a 66-64 lead with 1:22 left.

After Reggie Duhart missed a hook shot, Hunter Cattoor grabbed the defensive rebound for Tech.

Mutts made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 67-64 with 28.4 seconds left.

Charleston Southern's Tahlik Chavez (12 points) missed a 3-pointer. Harris also missed a 3-pointer, with Cattoor grabbing the defensive rebound. Cattoor was fouled and made two free throws to seal the win with 3.9 seconds left.

The Buccaneers outrebounded Tech 38-37.

Tech played without reserve forward John Camden, who had a protective boot on his right foot. Young said Camden hurt his ankle when he stepped on a teammate's foot in practice earlier in the week. Young said Camden will be sidelined for a week to 10 days.