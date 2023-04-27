Virginia Tech wide receiver Dallan Wright entered the transfer portal Thursday and became the fifth player to leave the program since the conclusion of spring practice.

Wright did not appear during his three seasons with the Hokies. He suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s fall camp and did not participate in the spring game earlier this month.

The Hokies overhauled their wide receiver corps this past offseason by bringing in transfers Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane. Returners Tucker Holloway and Stephen Gosnell improved and cemented their status in the depth chart.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Wright joins quarterbacks Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell, running back Kenji Christian and cornerback Elijah Howard who have entered the transfer portal in the past two weeks.

Wright could potentially have four years of eligibility remaining. He did not play in the 2020 season when the eligibility clock was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, redshirted in 2021 and could apply for a medical redshirt for the 2022 campaign.