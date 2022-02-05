 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot first half helps Virginia Tech win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — At halftime, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team seemed headed for a blowout win.

But the game turned into a nail-biter.

The Hokies shot a sizzling 75% from the field in the first half en route to a 76-71 win over Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt cut a 28-point second-half deficit down to 74-71 with 7.5 seconds left. But Tech point guard Storm Murphy made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 ACC) scored the first six points of the game and led the rest of the way. Tech won its third straight game.

Tech led 49-22 at halftime. The Hokies were 18 of 24 from the field in the first half. Their 75% field-goal percentage was their best percentage in a half in an ACC game ever.

All seven Hokies who attempted a shot in the first half made at least one basket.

The Hokies shot 76.9% from 3-point range (10 of 13) in the first half.

Pitt had more turnovers (nine) than baskets (eight) in the first half.

But the Panthers (8-15, 3-9) were the team on fire in the second half.

Down 52-24 with 19:22 left, Pitt went on a 24-6 run to cut the lead to 58-48 with 11:14 left. Pitt was 11 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the second half at that point. Tech was 2 of 7 from the field in the half at that point. Tech had seven turnovers in the half at that point.

Virginia Tech reserve Darius Maddox made a jumper to extend the lead to 60-48, but John Hugley answered with a basket. Mouhamadou Gueye made two free throws to cut the lead to 60-52. Jamarius Burton made two free throws to cut the lead to 60-54 with 8:22 to go.

Murphy drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-54. After an offensive foul on Hugley, Tech forward Justyn Mutts scored to extend the lead to 65-54.

Gueye sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-57, but Murphy scored to extend the lead to 67-57.

Burton scored to trim the deficit to 67-59 with 3:23 left, but Murphy scored again for a 69-59 lead with 2:09 to go.

Femi Odukale made two free throws to cut the lead to 69-61, but Nahiem Alleyne drained a 3-pointer for a 72-61 lead with 1:19 remaining.

After Burton scored, Murphy made one of two free throws.

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 73-66. After Alleyne missed the front end of a one-and-one, Odukale made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 73-69 with 20.8 seconds left.

Hunter Cattoor missed the front end of one-and-one, but Keve Aluma got the rebound. Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 74-69 with 14.3 seconds to go.

Odukale made two free throws to cut the lead to 74-71 with 7.5 seconds left.

Murphy scored 20 points. He was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Mutts scored 16 points.

Alleyne tallied 14 points. He was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Pitt lost to the Hokies for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

The Hokies shot 57.8% from the field in the game, including just 38.1% the second half.

It was the fourth straight game in which Tech shot at least 50% from the field — its first streak of that length against ACC foes in five years.

Tech was 14 of 26 from 3-point range (53.8%) in the game, including 30.8% (4 of 13) in the second half.

The Panthers shot 56.8% from the field in the game. Pitt shot 40% in the first half but 70.8% in the second half.

Virginia Tech and Pitt will square off again Monday in Blacksburg. That game was originally scheduled for New Year's Day but was postponed because Tech had COVID-19 woes.

The Hokies jumped to a 16-4 lead with 11:37 left in the first half. Tech was 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range at that point, while Pitt was 1 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range. Mutts had eight of Tech's 16 points.

The lead grew to 46-21 with 2:03 left in the half. The Hokies were 17 of 22 from the field (77.3%) and 9 of 11 from 3-point territory (81.8%) at that point.

ACC MEN

Va. Tech 76, Pitt 71

NEXT GAME

Pitt at Va. Tech

Monday, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

