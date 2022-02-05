Hot first half helps Virginia Tech win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — At halftime, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team seemed headed for a blowout win.

But the game turned into a nail-biter.

The Hokies shot a sizzling 75% from the field in the first half en route to a 76-71 win over Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt cut a 28-point second-half deficit down to 74-71 with 7.5 seconds left. But Tech point guard Storm Murphy made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 ACC) scored the first six points of the game and led the rest of the way. Tech won its third straight game.

Tech led 49-22 at halftime. The Hokies were 18 of 24 from the field in the first half. Their 75% field-goal percentage was their best percentage in a half in an ACC game ever.

All seven Hokies who attempted a shot in the first half made at least one basket.

The Hokies shot 76.9% from 3-point range (10 of 13) in the first half.

Pitt had more turnovers (nine) than baskets (eight) in the first half.

But the Panthers (8-15, 3-9) were the team on fire in the second half.

Down 52-24 with 19:22 left, Pitt went on a 24-6 run to cut the lead to 58-48 with 11:14 left. Pitt was 11 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the second half at that point. Tech was 2 of 7 from the field in the half at that point. Tech had seven turnovers in the half at that point.

Virginia Tech reserve Darius Maddox made a jumper to extend the lead to 60-48, but John Hugley answered with a basket. Mouhamadou Gueye made two free throws to cut the lead to 60-52. Jamarius Burton made two free throws to cut the lead to 60-54 with 8:22 to go.

Murphy drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-54. After an offensive foul on Hugley, Tech forward Justyn Mutts scored to extend the lead to 65-54.

Gueye sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-57, but Murphy scored to extend the lead to 67-57.

Burton scored to trim the deficit to 67-59 with 3:23 left, but Murphy scored again for a 69-59 lead with 2:09 to go.

Femi Odukale made two free throws to cut the lead to 69-61, but Nahiem Alleyne drained a 3-pointer for a 72-61 lead with 1:19 remaining.

After Burton scored, Murphy made one of two free throws.

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 73-66. After Alleyne missed the front end of a one-and-one, Odukale made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 73-69 with 20.8 seconds left.

Hunter Cattoor missed the front end of one-and-one, but Keve Aluma got the rebound. Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 74-69 with 14.3 seconds to go.

Odukale made two free throws to cut the lead to 74-71 with 7.5 seconds left.

Murphy scored 20 points. He was 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Mutts scored 16 points.

Alleyne tallied 14 points. He was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Pitt lost to the Hokies for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

The Hokies shot 57.8% from the field in the game, including just 38.1% the second half.

It was the fourth straight game in which Tech shot at least 50% from the field — its first streak of that length against ACC foes in five years.

Tech was 14 of 26 from 3-point range (53.8%) in the game, including 30.8% (4 of 13) in the second half.

The Panthers shot 56.8% from the field in the game. Pitt shot 40% in the first half but 70.8% in the second half.

Virginia Tech and Pitt will square off again Monday in Blacksburg. That game was originally scheduled for New Year's Day but was postponed because Tech had COVID-19 woes.

The Hokies jumped to a 16-4 lead with 11:37 left in the first half. Tech was 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range at that point, while Pitt was 1 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range. Mutts had eight of Tech's 16 points.

The lead grew to 46-21 with 2:03 left in the half. The Hokies were 17 of 22 from the field (77.3%) and 9 of 11 from 3-point territory (81.8%) at that point.

