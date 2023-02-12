BLACKSBURG — For the second straight game, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team took on a ranked foe.

And for the second straight game, the Hokies seized control in the first quarter.

The 11th-ranked Hokies made a school-record eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and went on to beat No. 19 Florida State 84-70 on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

"I was the 3-point shooting coach in the first quarter," Tech coach Kenny Brooks cracked.

The Hokies (20-4, 10-4 ACC) have won seven of their last eight games, including the past four. They led from the opening basket for the second straight game.

"It's coming together," Brooks said. "Kids are really understanding what their roles are.

"We have so many different weapons and we don't just have to rely on one area.

"We're playing our best basketball at the right time."

In last week's win at No. 22 North Carolina State, the Hokies scored the first eight points of the game and led the rest of the way. Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said after that game that the Hokies wanted to "jump on their throats from the get-go.”

On Sunday, Tech scored the first six points of the game and led the rest of the way.

The Hokies led 34-11 at the end of the first quarter. The 34 points were the most Tech has ever scored in any quarter of an ACC game.

"Being the aggressor," Amoore said. "Our first six points were back-to-back 3s — I'm pretty sure in transition. So just taking our opportunities when they come and not taking a second to figure out what their tactics are.

"It doesn't take any skill to be more aggressive. … It's just changing your mindset. It takes literally nothing but more effort."

FSU (20-7, 9-5) was worried about containing center Elizabeth Kitley in the paint. So the Hokies attacked the visitors from the perimeter in the first quarter instead.

Tech was 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter. The eight 3-pointers were the most Tech has ever made in any quarter.

"We had a heavy emphasis with taking away their inside presence with Liz Kitley, but we obviously know they're really dangerous 3-point shooters," Seminoles coach Brooke Wyckoff said.

"That first quarter, that was the game right there."

Amoore scored 25 points, including the 1,000th point of her career. The junior was 6 of 11 from 3-point range, tying her career high for 3-point baskets. She also dished out nine assists.

"The way she was shooting the ball in shootaround, I was like, 'Man, she might go for 30 today,’ because it looked great coming off of her hand," Brooks said.

The Hokies shot a sizzling 63.2% from the field in the first quarter.

"They're a really good basketball team," Wyckoff said. "They've got kids that are very locked in right now that obviously are playing great. And under the leadership of Georgia Amoore — she's at the top of her game and deadly. So they feed off of that."

Amoore and Cayla King each made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Kayana Traylor made two.

"We just kept moving the ball around," Amoore said. "When you have a player like Liz, they were cheating off help side a lot before she even got the ball. So just swinging it around and finding the next open man and getting them lost on their rotations.

"It felt like everyone was catching fire. We have a really unselfish team … and I think that's why so many people get hot."

Traylor and King each buried a 3-pointer for a 6-0 lead, prompting Wyckoff to call a timeout just 47 seconds into the game.

"Sometimes we were right there [to guard a 3-point shot] but at times we weren't there at all," Wyckoff said. "The first two 3s, that's why I called the timeout, because we were nowhere to be seen."

The lead grew to 17-4 with 5:42 left in the first quarter. Tech led 27-6 with 2:16 left in the quarter.

Florida State shot just 38.5% in the first quarter.

"Our focus … the most recent games has been working on our defense," said Tech forward Taylor Soule, who had 18 points. "If we can get stops, set the tone, being aggressive but playing smart earlier in the game, we tend to flow with our offense better.

"Offensively we were off to a hot start, but I think defensively we did a lot of really good things."

The Hokies made 14 3-pointers in the game. They shot 50.9% from the field.

King had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

"King is shooting the ball better," Brooks said. "When she shoots the ball better for us, it … opens up a lot of things."

Kitley, who played only 19 minutes because of foul trouble, scored 11 points.

Down 47-25 at halftime, FSU cut the lead to 49-37 with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

But Tech answered with a 12-2 run to build a 61-39 cushion with 3:05 left in the third. Kitley had six points in the run.

D'asia Gregg snared 12 rebounds for the Hokies, who beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

Traylor did a good job guarding freshman standout guard Ta'Niya Latson. Latson had 15 points, seven below her average. She was just 5 of 15 from the field. She had only four points in the first half.

The Hokies, who are tied for third place with Louisville, will host ACC front-runner Duke on Thursday. Ninth-ranked Duke is the only team that has beaten Tech in the past eight games.