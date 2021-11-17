BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s loss to Syracuse was the tipping point.

The Hokies blew a nine-point lead in the final five minutes on Oct. 23 to a Syracuse team that was previously winless in the ACC. The game ended with the few remaining fans at Lane Stadium chanting “fire Fuente” as the teams walked off the field.

Athletic director Whit Babcock watched his hand-picked successor to Frank Beamer get heckled from the sidelines behind a pair of sunglasses doing little to hide his stoic expression.

Babcock had already confided to key donors in the days leading up to the game that Justin Fuente’s tenure was on shaky ground.

That scene in October pushed Babcock to initiate informal conversations between the university’s legal counsel and Fuente’s agent about what form an amicable split might look like.

Tech was on the hook for a $10 million buyout that was part of a contract extension that Babcock negotiated in January 2018. The Hokies thought offering an upfront payment instead of paying the amount out over the length of the deal (through 2024) in quarterly installments opened up a way to reduce that number (it did, at $8.75 million).

The start of that delicate dance was the point of no return for the two sides, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation who spoke to The Roanoke Times in a series of interviews conducted over the last two months. The marriage ended on Tuesday morning when Tech formally announced that it hard "mutually agreed" to part ways with its head coach with two games left to play.

Babcock and Fuente met every Wednesday — as they did throughout Fuente’s tenure — and those conversations remained cordial, but as the losses piled up both men knew a change was increasingly likely.

Fuente’s focus remained on finishing out the 2021 season and trying to solve the myriad of offensive issues plaguing the team until his very last day in the office.

That didn’t go unnoticed by players, who credited the staff for helping shield them from what has been described for The Roanoke Times as a “somber atmosphere” inside the Merryman Center over the past two months.

It’s why players were stunned when they arrived on Tuesday for meetings and practice to learn that Fuente was leaving.

While Babcock said the decision was made with “their best interests” in mind — he also addressed players on Tuesday morning — many players found the timing of the announcement insulting and placed the blame on administrators. Fuente was given a choice to coach the final two games, but that offer came after Babcock told him he wouldn’t be brought back as coach for the 2022 season.

“Everyone assumed he was gone, but if you didn’t get rid of him three weeks ago, why now?” one source said. “It was weird.”

Commonwealth woes

The three games that defined Justin Fuente’s tenure were losses to in-state foes that most associated with the program would rather forget.

It started with a 49-35 loss to Old Dominion in 2018, a 29-point underdog, that was at the time the largest upset against an ACC opponent in four decades, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Tech was 2-0 and ranked No. 13 after opening the season with an impressive win on the road over Florida State while ODU was 0-3 and went on to finish last in the Conference USA East Division.

The ODU game was a perfect storm with the Monarchs getting a once in a lifetime performance from former walk-on quarterback Blake LaRussa, who put up a career-high 495 yards and five touchdowns (four passing), in front of a raucous sold out crowd.

One former player compared that loss to James Madison scoring an upset win over the Hokies in 2010. That 2010 team also went on to finish 11-3 with a win in the ACC championship game over Florida State while Fuente’s squad needed to find a last minute replacement opponent to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl.

“Everybody gets one,” the player said.

The 39-30 loss in the 2019 season finale to Virginia was also a setback for the program since it ended a record 15-game win streak in the rivalry, but that loss came with a caveat as well.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins had established an impressive set of credentials as a two-year starter and was well respected across the league. The dual threat quarterback lit up the Hokies with a near-perfect second half performance to capture the Commonwealth Cup.

Many weren’t as forgiving of last year’s loss to Liberty with many sources describing that as a low point of Fuente’s time in Blacksburg and it was mostly of his own making.

The game came down to a coaching gaffe in the final seconds — Fuente inexplicably called a timeout before the Flames attempted a 59-yard field goal, which Tech blocked and returned for a game winning touchdown — that cost Tech a victory.

“Oh, that timeout,” a source said. “That was like when it got really ugly. Everyone was like, he’s got to go.”

The sequence highlighted what one source noted was a distinct change from the swagger Fuente showed a couple years earlier in a late game situation against Pittsburgh. The Panthers lined up with a fresh set of downs at Tech’s 1-yard line with less than a minute to go and the sequence unfolded with Fuente holding onto a pair of timeouts.

“Against Liberty, he didn’t trust his coaches, he didn’t trust his personnel,” the source said. “He was totally different against Pitt, man. That was one of the best goal line stands in Tech history because he trusted his team.”

Quarterback carousel

The lofty expectations fans had for Virginia Tech at quarterback when Fuente was hired were understandable given his resume. Fuente made a name for himself mentoring Andy Dalton and Paxton Lynch.

Tech’s 10-win season right out the gate with junior college transfer Jerod Evans at quarterback set the bar even higher.

Evans’ decision to leave for the NFL was a bigger setback than anyone anticipated and one of the most significant events of Fuente’s tenure. The mercurial quarterback informed the staff after the Hokies comeback 35-24 comeback win in the Belk Bowl over Arkansas.

Fuente was caught off guard by the timing of the decision and Evans’ lack of interest in receiving any feedback from NFL scouts. The coaching staff thought if Evans came back it would have given wide receivers Isiah Ford and Bucky Hodges a compelling reason to stay in Blacksburg as well.

Tech had a ready-made Coastal contender and reaching a second straight ACC championship game could have propelled the program to the glory days of the Michael Vick-era.

The Hokies got a constantly spinning quarterback carousel instead with bad luck (mostly injury related) and questionable decisions contributing in equal measures. The list of starting quarterbacks since Evans departure included Josh Jackson (16), Braxton Burmeister (15), Ryan Willis (14), Hendon Hooker (14) and Quincy Patterson (1).

The common denominator during that time was offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen.

Fuente remained steadfastly supportive of Cornelsen throughout his tenure and didn’t take kindly to questions about changing play callers even amidst long stretches of offensive futility. When Fuente was asked about taking over play calling duties during the 2020 season, he called the question “the most ludicrous crap I've ever heard.”

While Fuente’s favorite word to describe Cornelsen was meticulous, sources with knowledge of the situation had another word to describe him.

“Micro-manager,” a source said, without hesitation.

Burmeister’s struggles this season came as no surprise to those with knowledge of the situation given the lack of autonomy quarterbacks have traditionally had in Cornelsen’s offense, according to a source.

There was hope during the offseason with Burmeister getting all the first team reps that Tech’s offense would flow more freely — and the first half against North Carolina showed promise — but that proved to be an outlier and there was growing frustration among the offensive players about Cornelsen’s approach as the season went on.

"You have got to let your quarterback be your quarterback,” a source said. “There wasn’t autonomy to read the defense on a run-option. He would tell the quarterback whether he should hand it off or run. You can't manage every piece of it.”

Cornelsen would also dictate where his quarterbacks needed to throw on passing plays before the snap and criticize them for passing elsewhere even if the intended target was covered. A source ran through multiple instances for The Roanoke Times of when Burmeister was “ripped” this fall for making a positive play only because the ball went to a different receiver than Cornelsen wanted.

“It’s frustrating cause there's a tremendous football team there,” a source said.

Cold shoulder

Former players from coach Frank Beamer’s era constantly felt short-changed by the new regime and weren’t shy about sharing those feelings on social media.

The frosty relations were surprising to those within the program considering Fuente made a concentrated effort to hire multiple coaches and staffers — Justin Hamilton, J.C. Price, Darryl Tapp, Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow — who played for Beamer.

The common gripe among alums was that Fuente made little effort to connect with them and didn’t seem interested in having them around the program even in an unofficial capacity.

That feeling intensified when the 1999 team was honored at halftime of Tech’s loss to Duke in October 2019. The evening came and went without Fuente getting a chance to meet up with the couple dozen players that were back on campus.

It’s hard to knock Fuente for the incident since his focus was on the game, but it highlighted the blindspot he had for public relations. The approach worked well at a win-starved program like Memphis, but it wasn’t a recipe for success at Tech, especially with alums accustomed to Beamer’s open arms approach.

Tech set up a series of Zoom calls during the offseason in hopes of rebuilding those connections. Former Tech offensive lineman Dwight Vick moderated one of those calls that was for former players only.

Vick conducted interviews with athletic director Whit Babcock, both coordinators and new linebackers coach Jack Tyler. It was a well-attended event with players representing teams going back to the 1960s.

Fuente participated in a Zoom call that was open to a larger portion of the fanbase later in the summer, but didn’t attend the call that only featured former players. That didn’t come as a complete shock to sources on call.

In Fuente’s six years in Blacksburg, former players could only recall the coach appearing at one event — a preseason type picnic event in his second year — where the coach spoke directly to a larger group of former players.

That delayed effort wasn’t enough to get many of the more influential former players in his corner as the team struggled this fall. One source said Fuente was content to be a “man on an island” to his own detriment.

“He never really engaged,” a source said. “They were trying to embrace him and there was a huge disconnect. I don’t think it was personal, but there was nothing ever there.”

There were also strained relationships with a small, but vocal group of Fuente’s own former players that frequently criticized the coach on social media.

The group consisted mostly of players who were recruited by Frank Beamer who didn’t appreciate the contrasting styles between the two, according to multiple sources. Many of them left the program after the transfer portal was put in place during the 2018 season.

That initial wave of transfers created what multiple sources described as an “overblown” narrative surrounding the program and the portal. Tech had 41 scholarship players enter the portal over four seasons (just over 10 players a year), which wasn’t much higher than the average that was being reported by most other ACC teams.

While fans spent 2021 lamenting Hendon Hooker’s departure given his success at Tennessee, he was an exception among the group. There were only 12 transfers that stayed in the Power 5 and even fewer that ended up as starters.

“Look, there were some issues with guys, some had to go and others just wanted to leave,” a source said. “That’s just the nature of the business. That happens everywhere.”

Baylor of it all

Fuente’s brief flirtation with Baylor after the 2019 season soured his relationship with a large portion of the fanbase for good.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades had long coveted a chance to interview Fuente. The former Missouri and Houston athletic director reached out again just as Fuente finalized his coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Fuente didn’t envision leaving Tech, but agreed to the interview at Baylor mostly as a courtesy to Rhoades, whom he respected. Nothing went to plan when Fuente’s meeting with Baylor leaked out publicly.

According to multiple sources, that became a point of frustration between Babcock and Fuente. The two eventually repaired their relationship and reports of friction within the athletic department over the last year and a half were overblown.

It wasn’t as easy for Fuente with Tech’s fan base.

While he used Baylor’s interest to help secure more resources for the football program, that didn’t really register with fans. They grew increasingly frustrated by his decision to wait more than three weeks to address the topic.

Babcock even acknowledged this was a misstep last year when he spoke about retaining Fuente for the 2021 season.

This might not have been an unforgivable sin had Fuente built up more good will with fans early in his tenure. He opted for a more guarded approach and his main interaction with the fanbase came at the program’s annual fan day.

That frustration reached new levels this fall with fans hammering social media with their criticism of Fuente. Players and their families who knew Fuente well were dismayed by the level of vitriol directed at the coach in recent weeks and admitted privately that the situation had become untenable.

“This shouldn’t have happened,” one source said. “I think Justin had multiple chances to save his job and make changes. I just hate it for Virginia Tech, it’s tough. Really tough.”

