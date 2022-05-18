How many fans attended Virginia Tech’s 2022 spring game

BLACKSBURG — There were 23,337 fans in attendance for Virginia Tech’s 2022 spring game.

Tech’s athletic department provided The Roanoke Times attendance figures in response to a FOIA request.

The Hokies charged $5 per ticket this year while students were able to claim a complimentary ticket through the standard lottery process used for home games. The paid attendance for the exhibition was 18,553 fans, there were 3,350 students in attendance and 1,334 complimentary tickets were handed out.

Oklahoma (75,360 fans), Georgia (68,022) and Penn State (62,000) had the highest-attended spring games this year. Most ACC teams didn’t disclose attendance numbers for the spring game with the exception of Clemson (35,000) and Florida State (30,184).

Tech’s spring game was new coach Brent Pry’s debut at Lane Stadium.

“It was awesome,” Pry said, after the game. “Fan base did an unbelievable job coming out today. The whole weekend has been great. A lot of excitement and support for Virginia Tech football with everything going on softball and baseball, a really good vibe in Blacksburg today."

He split up the rosters for the exhibition. Marshall transfer quarterback Grant Wells led the Maroon Team to a 26-10 over the White Team.

Tech’s next game at Lane Stadium isn’t until Sept. 10 when it hosts Boston College. The Hokies open the 2022 season on the road against Old Dominion.

