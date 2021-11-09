How much did Nike charge Virginia Tech for the 1999 Vick throwback jerseys?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn’t get throwback prices on those 1999 inspired maroon uniforms they wore earlier this season from Nike.
The Hokies were sent a pair of invoices from Nike in September that totaled $16,140.02, according to documents provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.
Tech football’s senior director of equipment services Erik Lewis ordered the jerseys in July.
The team debuted the look in a Week 6 game at Lane Stadium against Pittsburgh. It was the first time the school wore an alternate design since 2017 when it wore the Hokie stone jerseys that were specially made for the previous year’s Battle at Bristol.
Lewis ordered 140 custom Vapor Pro maroon jerseys to outfit the team split among seven different sizes (medium, medium tall, large tall, extra-large tall, double XL tall, triple XL tall and quadruple XL tall).
The most popular size was the medium tall and large tall — Tech ordered 35 each — and the outlier was the single quadruple XL tall that was ordered.
Nike’s Vapor Pro jerseys are described on the company’s website as a “2-way stretch mesh body fabric with 4-way stretch knit side panel and sleeves for performance and durability. Pro waist elasticized hemline to keep the jersey tight and tucked and minimize grab points. Lockdown fit designed to keep padding in place and fit tight to the body.”
The other costs in the order are various customizations fees.
According to a team spokesperson, Tech isn’t planning on making the throwback uniforms part of their regular rotation, but they could pick a game or two in the future to wear them again.
The Hokies are in the midst of an apparel deal with Nike that runs through 2022 with an annual value of close to $2 million. The original deal was agreed to in 2007 and it was extended in 2014. The 2007 deal was the university’s first department-wide apparel deal.