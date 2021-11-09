How much did Nike charge Virginia Tech for the 1999 Vick throwback jerseys?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn’t get throwback prices on those 1999 inspired maroon uniforms they wore earlier this season from Nike.

The Hokies were sent a pair of invoices from Nike in September that totaled $16,140.02, according to documents provided to The Roanoke Times in response to a FOIA request.

Tech football’s senior director of equipment services Erik Lewis ordered the jerseys in July.

The team debuted the look in a Week 6 game at Lane Stadium against Pittsburgh. It was the first time the school wore an alternate design since 2017 when it wore the Hokie stone jerseys that were specially made for the previous year’s Battle at Bristol.

Lewis ordered 140 custom Vapor Pro maroon jerseys to outfit the team split among seven different sizes (medium, medium tall, large tall, extra-large tall, double XL tall, triple XL tall and quadruple XL tall).

The most popular size was the medium tall and large tall — Tech ordered 35 each — and the outlier was the single quadruple XL tall that was ordered.