How Virginia Tech assistant Adam Lechtenberg plans to structure competition at running back this spring

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back coach Adam Lechtenberg has a huge task in front of him.
The second-year position coach has eight running backs on the roster going into spring camp. His room will get even bigger in the fall with the addition of four 2021 signees. The dozen backs will all be competing to replace last year’s starter Khalil Herbert, who was one of the breakout players in the ACC with 1,182 yards.
Lechtenberg spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning for the first time since being promoted in December 2019 about how he will approach spring camp and trying to evaluate more than a half dozen backs.
“Every rep is a premium,” Lechtenberg said. “They have to understand that every rep they take is important. Every rep or mistake in terms of knowledge is a critical error because it is going to be highly competitive.”
One change Lechtenberg was quick to mention is that the coaching staff will use more two-back sets during spring camp to get guys more reps and he will be keeping a close eye on how they play without the ball in their hands.
Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear make up the majority of Tech’s experience at the position.
Herbert’s success didn’t leave a lot of room for Holston to get carries last season, but he was 173 career carries for 715 carries. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season, but showed he was healthy when he was called on late in the year.
He had 40 carries for 189 yards with two touchdowns last fall. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Miami and all 36 of his yards came after contact in the loss.
“I know he's hungry he can get more,” Lechtenberg said. “That's what he's trying to do in this offseason.”
Lechtenberg said Holston has “leaned up” during Tech’s offseason program and is moving well. That improved change of direction is something that will help Holson break create some more explosive plays. He only has three runs of 20 yards or more in his career.
Blackshear had a multifaceted role last fall splitting his time between running back and wide receiver.
His role shifted in the second half of the season more towards receiver with Tech’s depth at receiver depleted from injuries. He only had eight carries over the last four weeks of the season. The Rutgers transfer finished the season with 68 carries for 255 yards. He also had 18 receptions for 154 yards.
Lechtenberg said Blackshear will still get opportunities to split out wide, but his focus this spring will be at running back.
“That's a positive every time he can make a play out there, but he's going to be in the running back room getting an opportunity to earn his role there,” Lechtenberg said. “He will be a running back, but we will certainly continue to find ways to maximize his ability.”
Keshawn King, Marco Lee, Tahj Gary, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson will also be in the mix. King didn’t get any carries after showing some promise as a true freshman with 340 rushing yards and a handful of explosive plays. Lee was a 2020 signee who had a successful two-year stint at Coffeyville Community College.
“I mean I think anytime you have multiple guys that can make plays it helps everybody,” Lechtenberg said. “The running back position is a tough position. It's physically demanding. Every time you run that football, there's a bunch of dudes chasing you. Having multiple guys that can go out there and play at any time is better to be honest with you.”