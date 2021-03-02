How Virginia Tech assistant Adam Lechtenberg plans to structure competition at running back this spring

Herbert’s success didn’t leave a lot of room for Holston to get carries last season, but he was 173 career carries for 715 carries. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season, but showed he was healthy when he was called on late in the year.

He had 40 carries for 189 yards with two touchdowns last fall. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Miami and all 36 of his yards came after contact in the loss.

“I know he's hungry he can get more,” Lechtenberg said. “That's what he's trying to do in this offseason.”

Lechtenberg said Holston has “leaned up” during Tech’s offseason program and is moving well. That improved change of direction is something that will help Holson break create some more explosive plays. He only has three runs of 20 yards or more in his career.

Blackshear had a multifaceted role last fall splitting his time between running back and wide receiver.

His role shifted in the second half of the season more towards receiver with Tech’s depth at receiver depleted from injuries. He only had eight carries over the last four weeks of the season. The Rutgers transfer finished the season with 68 carries for 255 yards. He also had 18 receptions for 154 yards.