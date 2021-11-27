How Virginia Tech celebrated winning the Commonwealth Cup

Price experienced a bit of deja vu when he was handed a cigar while enjoying a moment with his wife and daughters.

“I’ll smoke a cigar in the house once in a while,” Price said, with a smile. “Just like in ‘95, I don’t know where it (the cigar) came from.”

Price later posted a picture on social media of him smoking a cigar at Scott Stadium in 1995 after Tech pulled off a 36-29 come from behind victory. The Hokies trailed for much of the day on Saturday before taking their first lead on John Parker Romo's 32-yard field goal with 9:31 left to go in the game.

Tech's celebration also featured some rivalry game staples like a team photo with the trophy and a raucous post-game locker room. Fans on social media were able to catch glimpses from the Hokies' locker room thanks to a handful of players live streaming the moment on Instagram as they did last year.

The celebration for Tech players will continue on Saturday night with the veterans on the team allowed to keep possession of the cup overnight before it goes back into the trophy case at the Jamerson Athletic Center.

“You always remember this one regardless of how your season goes,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said.

