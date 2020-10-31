How Virginia Tech hit the reset button at halftime against Louisville after ‘gut punch’

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente walked back to the locker room crafting a speech to fire up his players in a 42-35 win over Louisville.

The Hokies suffered a ‘gut punch’ on the final play of the half when Louisville running back Javian Hawkins went 90 yards for a score. The Cardinals snapped the ball with only eight seconds left on the clock.

Hawkins burst through the middle of the line untouched and easily won the foot race down the sidelines over Tech cornerbacks Brion Murray and Dorian Strong. The play ignited a Louisville offense that managed only 20 yards on the ground up to that point and cut what was once a 21-0 deficit to seven points.

The speech Fuente planned proved unnecessary.

“Guys are fired up to get back out there,” Fuente said. “They are not happy about what happened. They are saying the same things that the coaches are saying. I addressed them real quick with what I just said. In some ways I felt like they had it. They understood it. They knew what I was going to say well before I said it."