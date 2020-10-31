How Virginia Tech hit the reset button at halftime against Louisville after ‘gut punch’

LOUISVILLE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente walked back to the locker room crafting a speech to fire up his players in a 42-35 win over Louisville.
The Hokies suffered a ‘gut punch’ on the final play of the half when Louisville running back Javian Hawkins went 90 yards for a score. The Cardinals snapped the ball with only eight seconds left on the clock.
Hawkins burst through the middle of the line untouched and easily won the foot race down the sidelines over Tech cornerbacks Brion Murray and Dorian Strong. The play ignited a Louisville offense that managed only 20 yards on the ground up to that point and cut what was once a 21-0 deficit to seven points.
The speech Fuente planned proved unnecessary.
“Guys are fired up to get back out there,” Fuente said. “They are not happy about what happened. They are saying the same things that the coaches are saying. I addressed them real quick with what I just said. In some ways I felt like they had it. They understood it. They knew what I was going to say well before I said it."
The team also heard from Jarrod Hewitt, who missed the first half serving a targeting suspension, and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who compared the end of the first half to what happened last year against Miami when the Hurricanes scored on a hail mary on the final play.
“He was just telling people like, it’s OK, the next play is about to happen,” Turner said, of Hewitt’s message. “Offense, we’re about to go on the field, get a touchdown. Defense, more stops. It was nothing. Nobody was really upset about the big play.”
That was going through Turner’s mind when Tech’s offense took the field to start the half and went 67 yards in six plays. Turner extended the lead to 28-14 on a 1-yard run off a jet sweep with 11:15 to go in the third. It was Turner’s first touchdown of the season and third of his career.
Louisville’s first possession of the second half ended when safety Chamarri Conner picked off Malik Cunningham at the goal line.
“Everybody was still hyped and locked in,” Conner said. “We knew we had to come back and handle our business.”
The Cardinals didn’t let up — they made it a one possession game twice in the final minutes — but Tech always had a response just as they did at the half.
