How Virginia Tech is moving forward without Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson this spring

“I don't know if off guard is the word anymore in the time of the portal,” Vice said, on Wednesday. “It is there. We also have been great benefactors of the portal, not just in our room, on offense and on this team. I wish those guys the best of luck. Every fit is not a fit. They are good people, and good players and I wish them well."

While Vice did a comprehensive review of the 2020 season — ”we always go back and analyze every situation, every game, every possession, every player, everything” — he wouldn’t necessarily do anything differently.

“We are always moving forward and making the room as competitive as I can,” Vice said. “There's nothing that's going to be handed out and everybody in the room knows that and that's how we are going to go move forward."

That’s not to say their departure hasn’t significantly impacted Virginia Tech this spring.

Tech went from having one of the deepest offensive lines in the country to having only nine scholarship offensive lineman on the roster this spring, a list that includes early enrollee Danjel Miletic (an international signee) and Derrell Bailey, who just recently switched positions from defensive end.