How Virginia Tech landed highly touted Clemson DT Jordan Williams out of transfer portal

“I just really wanted to know more about the ball aspect,” Williams said. “I’m very fortunate to get my degree at Clemson. School is definitely a priority for me, but every school I talked to had a great masters program, but I was mainly focused on the football aspect. It was strictly a football move.”

Williams had a series of questions for each school that was interested in him about their defense and how they planned to use him. He has two years of eligibility left, but he made it clear to all prospective schools that he wanted to use the 2021 season as a springboard into the NFL.

He left Clemson with 55 career tackles (32 solo) with 9.5 for a loss and four sacks. He played 673 snaps in three years.

“I had a goal in mind, I had a plan, I wasn’t going to leave Clemson for any other reason to accomplish my goal and my dreams,” Williams said. “In my opinion, I just have a lot of things I want to put on film before I take the next step to the NFL. … I was just asking teams what kind of scheme they ran and what kind of fronts they ran, some of the types of movements.”

Schools that met his criteria included Michigan, USF, Texas Tech, Minnesota and Oregon State, but it didn’t take long for Virginia Tech to jump ahead of the pack.