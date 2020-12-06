How Virginia Tech’s early offensive game plan kept Clemson grounded

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech relied on a unique pre-snap look against Clemson on Saturday night.

The Hokies stayed within striking distance and limited Clemson to four possessions in the first half running the play clock down before every offensive snap.

“Our plan was to try to keep our defense off the field and try to hold the ball as long as humanly possible,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “That didn't mean going into the game that we couldn't or wouldn't try and throw the ball, it just meant we were trying to limit the number of possessions. When you play it like that, you have a chance for it to go a bunch of different ways. I felt like it was the best chance for us to win.”

The strategy was also aimed at limiting the time defensive coordinator Brent Venables had to read the offense formation.

Tech’s quarterbacks would run to the sideline and get the play call from running backs coach Adam Lectenberg while the rest of the offense huddled up. They wouldn’t break the huddle until there was about 10 seconds left on the play clock.

Fuente pulled starting quarterback Hendon Hooker from the game to settle him down when he was breaking the huddle too quickly.