How Virginia Tech’s new starting QB Grant Wells will impact the offense’s plan of attack

BLACKSBURG — The offensive game plan Virginia Tech’s new staff originally envisioned might look a little different with Grant Wells securing the starting job at quarterback.

Tech coach Brent Pry named Wells the starter over Jason Brown after Wednesday’s practice.

The Marshall transfer gained an early advantage in the competition by wowing coaches with his deep-ball accuracy during spring camp. The ease at which he would sling the ball downfield with precision wowed Tech quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn even though that was one of the reasons he was eager to work with him.

Glenn called it the quarterback’s “No. 1 asset” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, which could have a significant impact on the offense this fall.

“It’s nothing really that I’ve taught him,” Glenn said, jokingly. “He came here with a really good feel for throwing a deep ball, and when you’ve got a guy like that that you’ve got confidence in that you can take more shots, usually it’s a really good rule of thumb, you like to take two or three deep shots a quarter, but with him it might be even more.”

Pry said one of the most exciting parts of fall camp is how explosive the offense has been in recent practices.

“We are pushing the ball down the field and moving the chains in big chunks at times,” Pry said.

Wells’ success throwing the ball down field was a key factor in Marshall’s passing offense ranking No. 18 in the country last fall.

According to Pro Football, he ranked No. 25 among FBS quarterbacks in total yards (963) and completions (26) on passes of 20-yards or more. The site graded Wells at a 83.9 last year in the category with an average depth on those completions of 29.3 yards.

Wells hopes he can put up similar numbers this season.

“We certainly have the receiving corps to go downfield, attack the ball downfield,” Wells said. “And I think, the way we're bouncing our offense right now allows for plays to be made on the field, and I think we'll take full advantage of that.”

Wells also made it clear he won’t force throws that aren’t there. The quarterback threw 22 interceptions in his two years at Marshall — he led Conference USA last year with 13 of them — and had six games with multiple interceptions in that stretch.

The Hokies quarterbacks didn’t throw multiple interceptions in any games last season, and the team only had six multiple interception games combined going back to 2018.

“That's one thing coming out of last year I knew I had to focus on the offseason and just getting completions,” Wells said. “Coach says it all the time, ‘you never go broke making a profit,' and whether it's a three-yard gain or you know, a 60-yard gain, completions are really all that matters.”