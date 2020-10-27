How Virginia Tech tight end Nick Gallo carved out a role on the offense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente started envisioning a role for tight end Nick Gallo two weeks into fall camp last season.
He was one of the first 2019 signees Fuente mentioned with the three-star recruit out of Council Rock South High School in Pennsylvania earning praise for the way he picked up the playbook with ease and Gallo carved out an early special teams role that slowly expanded as the season went on.
Gallo jumped up the depth chart again after last year’s starting tight end Dalton Keene announced he was leaving early for the NFL.
He’s averaged about 50 offensive snaps this season (he played a career high 71 snaps against North Carolina, according to Pro Football Focus) with Tech relying heavily on a 12 personnel formation that features multiple tight ends.
Gallo traced his early rise on Tuesday when he met with the media for the first time in his career. He started by crediting his brothers P.J. Gallo, a former Maryland tight end, and Eric Gallo, a Tech alum who was a three-year starter at center.
“It was kind of the best of both worlds,” Nick Gallo said.
P.J. helped him develop important pass-catching skills while Eric’s intimate knowledge of Tech’s offense gave his brother a leg up on his fellow freshman signees.
“Obviously, he got me prepared well to kind of figure out the playbook well and give me some tips about focusing on the playbook and locking in to what the coaches say, exactly what they say and try to do that, execute on the field and gain their trust, and once you gain their trust, just go out on the field and give as much effort as you can,” Nick Gallo said.
Gallo also praised his current and former teammates for helping set him up for success.
“When I first got here, I was so thankful to be behind a guy like Dalton and James just trying to absorb as much as I can, not only technique-wise and on film, but their effort is just unbelievable,” Gallo said. “Just how they carry themselves everyday to practice and off the field, it has been a really great experience being able to follow their footsteps.”
Those lessons have been on display with Gallo developing into a reliable option in the screen game. He had his most productive game of the season against Wake with three catches for 21 yards. He has five catches for 44 yards this season with three of those going for first downs.
“James gets a lot of attention and rightfully so, but I think as he goes through his career, he's going to continue to become a weapon as well in the passing game,” Fuente said.
Gallo’s improved blocking ability has laid the groundwork for his role in the passing game.
“If you are a tight end and you can't block, you are just a slow wideout,” Fuente said. “You have to contribute in the running game. That's where we start with those guys and Nick has made huge strides.”
Fuente used the slow wideout line on Gallo when the staff was recruiting him, and it’s something Gallo took to heart.
“It actually makes a lot of sense,” Gallo said. “...If you can’t run routes well, they might as well put a receiver in there. If you can’t block well, they might as well put an extra lineman in there. Working with coach (James) Shibest and all the tight ends, we try to obviously pride ourselves on doing both. It’s kind of a block-first mentality, and then making plays in the pass game is kind of a secondary thing, but we can obviously do both.”
