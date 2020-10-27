How Virginia Tech tight end Nick Gallo carved out a role on the offense

“Obviously, he got me prepared well to kind of figure out the playbook well and give me some tips about focusing on the playbook and locking in to what the coaches say, exactly what they say and try to do that, execute on the field and gain their trust, and once you gain their trust, just go out on the field and give as much effort as you can,” Nick Gallo said.

Gallo also praised his current and former teammates for helping set him up for success.

“When I first got here, I was so thankful to be behind a guy like Dalton and James just trying to absorb as much as I can, not only technique-wise and on film, but their effort is just unbelievable,” Gallo said. “Just how they carry themselves everyday to practice and off the field, it has been a really great experience being able to follow their footsteps.”

Those lessons have been on display with Gallo developing into a reliable option in the screen game. He had his most productive game of the season against Wake with three catches for 21 yards. He has five catches for 44 yards this season with three of those going for first downs.

“James gets a lot of attention and rightfully so, but I think as he goes through his career, he's going to continue to become a weapon as well in the passing game,” Fuente said.