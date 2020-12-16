How Virginia Tech's 2021 signing class took shape early in the process

BLACKSBURG — Early signing day capped off a wild 48 hours for the Virginia Tech football program.
Tech coach Justin Fuente would normally spend most of early signing day talking about the team’s latest signing class.
The topic was almost an afterthought on Wednesday on the heels of athletic director Whit Babock’s lengthy press conference addressing the state of the football program — and moving forward with Fuente as coach — and the program announcing it won’t be attending a bowl game.
Tech’s class was ranked No. 43 nationally and No. 10 in the ACC as of Wednesday afternoon, according to 247Sports composite rankings. The team officially announced 24 signees and were waiting on national letters of intents to go through the compliance department for two other student-athletes.
There was a little movement on Wednesday for the Hokies with the staff flipping USF defensive lineman verbal commit Desmond Mamudi and landing a pledge from Fork Union defensive back Da’Shawn Elder. They lost a verbal commit as well, with offensive lineman Canon Boone committing to Mississippi State.
Mamudi and Elder both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.
Tech ended up with five in-state signees this year after landing only one in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Hokies signed players from 11 states and one international prospect.
The majority of players the Hokies signed were ones they initially targeted back in January 2019. Fuente went back to the staff’s first set of internal rankings and signed 17 players from the list.
“That means we had evaluated them," Fuente said. "We felt like we were recruiting them heavily. We felt like they were Virginia Tech people. We didn’t care who else was recruiting them, those were the guys."
“Now, were there guys we didn’t get? Absolutely. But I think that’s a pretty cool sign. We have done that study before and the numbers have been much, much lower. Much lower. So that really excites me of the top guys, that we got a bunch of them.”
Tech made adding depth in the secondary a priority by signing six defensive backs. That list includes Sierra Canyon defensive back DJ Harvey and safety Jalen Stroman.
Harvey is the highest rated player in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the first high school player out of California the team has signed under Fuente. Stroman, the younger brother of former Hokies defensive back Greg Stroman, is one of three safeties Tech signed on Wednesday.
‘The safety position just continues to get more important with everything that is happening on the offensive side of the ball in college football,” Fuente said. “And we were paper thin, and some of that was injury related, some of that was just pure depth to begin with. But we had to do a good job at that position because it’s so incredibly important, and we had some ground to make up in that spot and I think J-Ham and his staff did a great job.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Tech continues to cast a wide net at the running back position. They signed four three-star backs featuring Malachi Thomas out of Georgia, Chance Black out of South Carolina, Elijah Howard out of Tennessee and Kenji Christian out of Alabama.
Tech hasn’t had too much success in SEC territory outside of Georgia — Christian is the first signee out of Alabama since at least 1987 — and survived a late push from Ole Miss and Florida State to land the talented back.
He had 1,100-plus total yards with 11 touchdowns this season for a Pinson Valley team that went 11-2 and won a state title with a 23-13 win over Spanish Fort. He’s a 6-2, 200-pound back that runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.
“We really felt we knew we were going to have to do battle with a bunch of people down there to try to get him up here, but he’s one of our early guys that we identified that we thought had a tremendous amount of talent, and we’re looking forward to getting him up here,” Fuente said.
Tech also landed a possible quarterback of the future in Tahj Bullock.
Bullock has won all sorts of accolades the last two years at the helm of Saint Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. As a junior, he threw for 2,274 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading his team to a state title. The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder runs a 4.6 40-yard dash.
Tech had a verbal commitment early in the cycle from four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis. When he decommitted in May, the Hokies coaching staff made Bullock its No. 1 priority and quickly made up ground on the top teams on his list including UCLA.
“He’s been all-in for Virginia Tech without ever wavering, without a doubt, and texts me more than I text him, probably,” Fuente said with a laugh.
