How Virginia Tech's 2021 signing class took shape early in the process

The majority of players the Hokies signed were ones they initially targeted back in January 2019. Fuente went back to the staff’s first set of internal rankings and signed 17 players from the list.

“That means we had evaluated them," Fuente said. "We felt like we were recruiting them heavily. We felt like they were Virginia Tech people. We didn’t care who else was recruiting them, those were the guys."

“Now, were there guys we didn’t get? Absolutely. But I think that’s a pretty cool sign. We have done that study before and the numbers have been much, much lower. Much lower. So that really excites me of the top guys, that we got a bunch of them.”

Tech made adding depth in the secondary a priority by signing six defensive backs. That list includes Sierra Canyon defensive back DJ Harvey and safety Jalen Stroman.

Harvey is the highest rated player in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the first high school player out of California the team has signed under Fuente. Stroman, the younger brother of former Hokies defensive back Greg Stroman, is one of three safeties Tech signed on Wednesday.