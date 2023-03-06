BLACKSBURG — Hunter Cattoor wants to be a coach one day.

Fortunately for him, a few head coaches at Virginia Tech have already been mentoring him.

Cattoor is a senior guard on the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, which will play Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cattoor earned most valuable player honors in last year's tournament, helping the Hokies win the crown for the first time.

He has developed a close relationship with Hokies men's basketball coach Mike Young.

"Coach Young's my dude," Cattoor said in an interview last week at Tech. "Being around him for the past four years, I feel like our relationship has definitely gotten stronger.

"There's times when I go sit in his office … before practice and we just talk about life. We're not even talking about basketball.

"I probably eat lunch in his office three or four times a week, and we're just in there talking about life, watching film sometimes. And we have serious conversations … about things going on in my life.

"I want to be a coach, so he tells me all the time different experiences he's had as a coach. So it's been nice for him to mentor me."

Young said his relationship with Cattoor is "very, very special."

"I love him," Young said. "I've so enjoyed coaching him."

Cattoor also has a close relationship with Kenny Brooks, the coach of the ACC champion Virginia Tech women's basketball team. Cattoor is the boyfriend of Brooks' middle daughter, Chloe, who is in her fifth season on her father's team.

"He tells me all the time, 'With three daughters in the household, it's nice to have a boy in the house and talk about basketball and football,’" Cattoor said.

"He's been a great mentor for me in my years here — even my freshman year before me and Chloe started dating, I'd be shooting in a workout and he'd come talk to me about stuff.

"It's been good to talk to him about basketball, about life. I trust him with about everything."

Support system

Cattoor became friends with Chloe Brooks when he was a freshman. They began dating when he was a sophomore.

"The two of us make each other better people," she said. "We push each other to reach our best."

Chloe Brooks last played for the Hokies in the 2020-21 season. She has been unable to play since then because of nerve damage in a foot, but she remains a fixture at practices and sits on the bench during games.

"She's a warrior," Cattoor said. "She's one of the toughest people I know, having to go through what she went through. … Her foot, that's something she's going to have to deal with the rest of her life. … Her fighting through it mentally and physically and still being able to show up at practice and be there for her teammates shows the person she is."

Cattoor has been a support system for her.

"He's always been there for me in times that I've been down because I've dealt with a lot of injury and stuff," Chloe Brooks said. "He's always the person that's pulled me out, whether we were going to go get cookies when we were friends and I was having a bad day to now where he's the shoulder I cry on."

Their basketball backgrounds help them relate to each other.

"I've been a coach's kid since I was little, so I understand … wins and losses — what to say, what not to say," Chloe Brooks said.

Cattoor is a regular at Tech women's basketball home games. He has become close with Chloe's sisters and sits them and their mother during the games.

Life-changing call

Cattoor grew up in suburban Orlando, Florida. He verbally committed to Southern Conference member Wofford — then coached by Young — in September 2018, when Cattoor was a high school senior. His other finalists were Belmont and Furman. He signed with Wofford later that fall.

But in April 2019, Young left Wofford to take the reins at Virginia Tech. Cattoor was granted his release from his letter of intent by Wofford a few days after Young changed jobs.

He then got a call from Young. The coach told him he wanted him to play for the Hokies.

"My world just kind of flipped 180," Cattoor said.

Cattoor visited Tech and committed to the Hokies in April 2019, becoming Young's first recruit as the Tech coach.

So if Young had never gotten the Tech job, Cattoor would likely be at Wofford right now.

"We talk about that sometimes, how it's crazy how life works," Cattoor said with a laugh. "I was fully prepared to go there. God works in his own ways. I'm blessed to be here and for the time I've had here."

When he joined the Hokies, did Cattoor feel he had to prove he could play in the ACC?

"I've always felt like I had to prove myself growing up," Cattoor said. "I was never the top guy in Florida or my area. I've always kept that edge to me, not necessarily to prove others wrong but just to prove myself right."

Valuable player

Cattoor averaged 10 points and sank a team-high 83 3-pointers as a junior last season.

He helped Tech go 4-0 in last year's ACC Tournament. He had 31 points and seven 3-pointers in the team's win over Duke in the title game..

"That performance [in the final] wasn't a shock to myself where I felt like I had an out-of-body experience," he said. "I felt like that's something I was capable of doing."

Cattoor averages 10.8 points and 34.1 minutes for the Hokies (18-13, 8-12) this season. He has made a team-high 71 3-pointers and leads the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.5%). He has scored 1,043 points and ranks fifth in Tech history with 244 career 3-pointers.

But getting open so he can take a 3-pointer isn't easy for Cattoor. Defenders have to chase him around the court.

"If you're getting face-guarded, you've got to use a lot more effort — kind of positioning yourself to get open or using a screen somehow to get open, just to get a little bit of space to make a move or get a shot off," he said. "It's tiring."

Cattoor is more than just the team's 3-point ace. He is an all-around asset who averages 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds and is the team's top perimeter defender.

"Not everyone can be the guy to go out there and score 20 points a game and be the man, so you've got to kind of find your niche on the team," he said. "I take great pride in just doing the little stuff, whether it's making 3-point shots or guarding the best player on the other team or diving for a loose ball. Whatever I can do to contribute to winning, I'm willing to do."

His value to the team was apparent after Cattoor suffered a fractured elbow in a Dec. 21 loss at Boston College. He missed the next four games — and Tech lost them all.

"Doing the little things either on the offensive end or defensive end, not being out there, missing those little things can hurt," Cattoor said. "I just try to play basketball the right way."

His value to the team was also evident in a loss at Duke two weekends ago. The Hokies had won the previous two meetings, with Cattoor not only shining in the 2022 ACC Tournament title game but also making five 3-pointers in a January win over Duke.

So Duke coach Jon Scheyer made containing Cattoor a "huge point of emphasis" in last month's meeting. Cattoor was held to just four shots and six points.

"I kind of took it as a respect thing," Cattoor said.

'Curious person'

Young said Cattoor is a smart person and player.

"He's a curious person," Young said. "He's a thinker now. He's as close to a player-coach as I've ever had. He will stop things in practice — and he has that latitude, he's earned that — to [say], 'I think we should guard it like this.’"

Cattoor will stick around after practice to watch film. He will also stay after a team film session to watch more film.

"The night before the game, we're on the road, … we'll watch a half of a game, we may watch some defensive breakdowns. And then players go. … And Cattoor will stay as long as we [coaches] stay," Young said.

After only three years at Tech, Cattoor graduated last May with a bachelor's degree in human development. He is now in a two-year master's degree program in instructional technology.

The NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Cattoor could return next season if he chooses.

He said he has not yet decided whether he will turn pro after this season, return to the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility or enter the transfer portal to use that extra year somewhere else.

"It's a big decision because it's the next step in my life," he said. "I'm grateful to be in a position to make that decision, to have options. It's going to be stressful."

If his final season at Tech is drawing to a close, Cattoor has certainly made his mark.

"Leaving with an ACC championship, … I hope if I leave I just left an impact on this program," he said.

He has certainly left an impact on his coach.

"I love that boy," Young said.