Virginia Tech men's basketball standout Hunter Cattoor announced Tuesday night that he is returning to the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility.

"Since our season ended, I’ve spent a lot of time in prayer and weighing all my options," he said in a Tech news release. "In the end, my heart was leading me back to a place that’s given so much to me.”

Cattoor, who was the most valuable player of the 2021 ACC Tournament, tweeted "Unfinished Business" and "One last year" on Tuesday night.

He also posted a video on his Instagram account Tuesday night.

"These past four years have been the greatest of my life, from reaching 1,000 career points, our two NCAA tournament appearances and our first-ever ACC championship," he said in the video. "I've still got one more year in me."

The guard averaged 10.8 points, 34.2 minutes and 2.4 assists as a senior. He sank 78 3-pointers and led the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.4%). He was the team's top perimeter defender. He missed four games with a fractured elbow — and Tech lost them all.

"We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man, am I glad he's coming back for another year," coach Mike Young said in the news release.