Hype for Virginia Tech’s tight end Connor Blumrick picking up steam as he settles into new role

BLACKSBURG — It’s easy to understand why Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen is a bit enamored with Connor Blumrick.

Bowen, who is building an offense that stresses “flexibility” and “versatility”, views Blumrick as someone capable of playing just about anywhere on offense.

“He brings a lot of skills to the table,” Bowen said, in June.

Blumrick made an impression on the staff during winter workouts with Brent Pry mentioning him as one of the most talented players on the roster. The former quarterback moved to tight end two weeks into spring camp with the staff envisioning him getting opportunities in multiple different roles.

“He really made that transition seamless,” Bowen said. “...He's impressed me every step of the way with how he's handled the entire transition. He's got a chance to be a very multiple-player with how we are trying to use him on the offense. I've been excited about him."

Bowen isn’t the only one.

Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who has experience as an offensive coordinator, said Blumrick caught his attention during spring. He described Blumrick as a player that consistently made those around him better.

“We asked him to do a lot of things in the spring and you see that guys have great confidence in him,” Rudolph said. “It's kind of fun.”

Blumrick spends most of his time with Bowen in the tight end room, but quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn carves out time to sit down with him. Glenn also made sure Blumrick got snaps at quarterback during individual periods throughout camp.

Glenn anticipates that will continue through the fall.

While there were concerns that Blumrick’s slight frame might limit his reps at tight end — he’s listed on Tech’s roster at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds — Bowen isn’t ruling anything out.

"I think you have to be creative, but I would say look across the country, how many tight ends are blocking the C gap?” Bowen said. “Not many. Not many are doing it at the next level either.”

Blumrick impressed Bowen with his physicality during the spring, and Tech’s offensive coordinator thinks he would be able to handle many of the matchups at the position.

“He certainly can be counted on at that position, and that lends you to get matchups in the pass game,” Bowen said. “It's been fun growing with him and watching him grow with different roles."

