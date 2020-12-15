‘I believe in Justin’: Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock details thorough evaluation of football program

“I believe I can help educate him on Virginia Tech, on media, on donors, on just being a listening ear,” Babcock said. “We both talked pretty intimately about how lonely a job they can be, and he can help me as well. Football coaches are tough and all that. It’s not always easy to ask for help, but I also take ownership in some of our falling short on the scoreboard because of my executive coaching.”

For Babcock, the decision to “tear down” the program and start over just wasn’t an attractive option especially with the way COVID-19 left the new defensive coaching staff little meaningful preparation time heading into the season, and the way the virus spilled into the regular season when it knocked out up to three-fourths of the team (and eight out of 10 coaches) during September and October.

“We have a plan, we have hope for the future and we did what we thought was best,” Babcock said. “We felt like this is the most likely successful path. I feel good about it. I'm paid to do what is best, not always easiest or to pacify some others.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.