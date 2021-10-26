‘I can’t stand losing’: Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield promises defense will get things fixed up

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was on the sidelines when Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader let go of what ended up being a go-ahead 45-yard touchdown pass to Damien Alford.
Hollifield, who subbed out for the play with Tech going to a dime defense featuring five defensive backs, is normally one of the more demonstrative players.
His reaction to Saturday’s touchdown offered no hint of that.
“I was speechless,” Hollifield said. “Emotionless. This is actually insane, it happened again.”
That despondent emotional state isn’t anything new for a Hokies team that has lost three one possession games this season. Tech’s defense was largely to blame for Saturday’s loss with Syracuse facing little resistance as it scored a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes to erase a nine-point deficit.
According to Hollifield, second-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton didn’t need to hammer that point home when the team watched film on Sunday.
“Take it like a man,” Hollifield said, of Hamilton’s message. “The film was the film. It's not going to lie to you. It shows up.”
The Hokies gave up a season-high 550 total yards and had problems slowing down opposing quarterback Garrett Shrader. Shrader finished the game with 236 yards passing, two yards shy of the career-high he set two years ago while he was with Mississippi State, and added 174 yards on the ground.
It was that second number that stood out to Hollifield.
He attributed Tech’s struggles against the run to a poorly timed breakdown in fundamentals that Shrader took advantage of thanks to his unique combination of size (he’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds) and athleticism.
“He was going to beat you to the edge because his stride was incredible,” Hollfiield said. “He's a lot like (Amare) Barno when it comes to running. It doesn't look like he's moving his leg that fast, but his stride is very long and he can just move. He's also big. He had good moves too."
Tech focused on getting those things fixed at practice on Tuesday since they play a Georgia Tech team this weekend that relies on a dual threat quarterback as well. Hollifield described Jeff Sims as more of a “shifty” type of runner and the Yellow Jackets rely more on a zone-based run scheme, but priority will be the same as it was against Syracuse.
“You have to stop the run game first and we didn't do that last week,” Hollifield said. “That opened up the pass game and opened up everything and the end result was that."
A win would also quiet down a fan base that is growing increasingly frustrated with Tech’s coaching staff. Coach Justin Fuente addressed this week and told them to ignore the noise and Hollifield the locker room is on the same page.