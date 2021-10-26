‘I can’t stand losing’: Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield promises defense will get things fixed up

It was that second number that stood out to Hollifield.

He attributed Tech’s struggles against the run to a poorly timed breakdown in fundamentals that Shrader took advantage of thanks to his unique combination of size (he’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds) and athleticism.

“He was going to beat you to the edge because his stride was incredible,” Hollfiield said. “He's a lot like (Amare) Barno when it comes to running. It doesn't look like he's moving his leg that fast, but his stride is very long and he can just move. He's also big. He had good moves too."

Tech focused on getting those things fixed at practice on Tuesday since they play a Georgia Tech team this weekend that relies on a dual threat quarterback as well. Hollifield described Jeff Sims as more of a “shifty” type of runner and the Yellow Jackets rely more on a zone-based run scheme, but priority will be the same as it was against Syracuse.

“You have to stop the run game first and we didn't do that last week,” Hollifield said. “That opened up the pass game and opened up everything and the end result was that."