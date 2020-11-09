‘I don’t feel any better at all’: Justin Fuente still reeling from those final 8 seconds

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is hurting over his team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty.
He tried to put it out of his mind by taking his daughters to play catch in the backyard before the sun set when he got home on Saturday night, but that only provided a brief respite. He was preoccupied the rest of the weekend and replayed those final eight seconds over and over again in his head.
“I try to be present with them when I’m with them and it helps some,” Fuente said. “But when you lay down and go to sleep at night and it’s still racing through your mind and you can’t get it out of your mind, there’s not many people to turn to then.”
Fuente fielded more questions about the wild ending during his weekly press conference on Monday.
He once again shouldered the blame for the loss — his late timeout wiped away what would have been a game-winning touchdown on a blocked 59-yard field goal attempt — and was up front about his emotions.
“No, I don’t feel better,” Fuente said. “I don’t feel better at all. I mean, it’s just a hard one. You know? It is what it is.”
After the game, Fuente said his main regret was not getting the attention of the officials before the snap. He reiterated the point on Monday even though Liberty’s kicker Alex Barbir came into the game 2 of 6 from 30 yards or more.
“I think the biggest thing that chaps my hide is and we have talked about it ad nauseum as a staff is I believe in taking a timeout there to make sure everything is set and I believe wholeheartedly in taking it before they snap the ball,” Fuente said. “...There’s nothing wrong with that in that situation at all. It’s just what I go into every game saying is I’m not the guy that takes a timeout as they’re snapping the ball. And that’s what happened.”
The officials simply didn’t hear Fuente’s early requests.
“They’ve got headpieces in,” Fuente said. “Like, it’s not his fault. It’s my fault. I’ve had it happen a couple of times, not when I was trying to call timeout, but when I was trying to talk to them. They’ve got headpieces in, they’ve got crowd noise, whatever. I said ‘timeout.’ He didn’t hear me. It’s not his fault.”
Fuente was less upset about the defensive miscue on the next play. Liberty caught Tech off guard coming out of the timeout by bringing their offense back on the field. The Hokies scrambled to get lined up and they ended up in a prevent-like defense that gave Liberty’s receivers a huge cushion off the line of scrimmage.
The Flames picked up an easy 8-yards with a short pass towards the sideline, and that extra yardage helped Babir knock the game-winner right down the middle on the next play.
“It was pandemonium,” Fuente said. “Our starting corner just ran whatever it was, 60 yards with the ball all the way down to the other end. Everybody on the field thought that we had won the game. We have offensive players on the field [on the field goal block team] trying to get defensive players back on the field....Waller can’t hardly breathe because he’s just thinks he won the game and turn around trying to put him back in there on defense, so it was just like the perfect storm of a really difficult situation.”
It was Tech’s second loss to a non-power five program in the state of Virginia since 2018.
The Hokies lost 49-35 at Old Dominion in 2018 as 29 point favorites, which according to ESPN Stats & Info was the largest upset against an ACC opponent in the previous 40 seasons. The undefeated Liberty team Tech faced on Saturday was much more talented, but this was only its second full season at the FBS level.
Fuente was asked on Monday if he’s concerned about those losses impacting the perception of Tech's football team by fans and recruits.
"I'd say the term concern is a pretty large and general thing,” Fuente said. “Yeah, I'm concerned about a lot of things. It's disappointing to fans and coaches and players alike. It's up to us to continue to strive for improvement and that's exactly what we were doing. I don't like it nor does anybody. It's up to us to bounce back."
