‘I don’t feel any better at all’: Justin Fuente still reeling from those final 8 seconds

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is hurting over his team’s 38-35 loss to Liberty.

He tried to put it out of his mind by taking his daughters to play catch in the backyard before the sun set when he got home on Saturday night, but that only provided a brief respite. He was preoccupied the rest of the weekend and replayed those final eight seconds over and over again in his head.

“I try to be present with them when I’m with them and it helps some,” Fuente said. “But when you lay down and go to sleep at night and it’s still racing through your mind and you can’t get it out of your mind, there’s not many people to turn to then.”

Fuente fielded more questions about the wild ending during his weekly press conference on Monday.

He once again shouldered the blame for the loss — his late timeout wiped away what would have been a game-winning touchdown on a blocked 59-yard field goal attempt — and was up front about his emotions.

“No, I don’t feel better,” Fuente said. “I don’t feel better at all. I mean, it’s just a hard one. You know? It is what it is.”