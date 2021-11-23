‘I feel like it’s time’: Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner says he’s NFL bound after the season

BLACKSBURG — The soothing voice of Adele and her new album helped Tre Turner get through the 30-plus hours in the car over the weekend.

The stops at Five Guys and Bojangles didn’t hurt either.

Two members of Virginia Tech’s training staff had to drive Turner down to Miami for the game with the receiver recovering from pneumomediastinum, a condition where air is stuck in a person’s chest between the two lungs.

Turner described a busy two-week process for getting cleared that involved multiple CT scans, four x-rays of his chest and multiple visits with a specialist. He played against Duke last week, but still wasn’t cleared to fly.

On Tuesday, he spoke about the urgency he felt to play each and every game knowing his collegiate career is coming to a close.

It was assumed with Turner participating in Senior Day and accepting a Senior Bowl invite — an annual all-star game that’s part of the pre-draft process — he was NFL bound, but he didn’t directly confirm those plans publicly until this week.