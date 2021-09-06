'I’m not down on you’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente wants Keshawn King to move on from fumble

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King's fumble wasn't as costly as it could have been on Friday night.
Tech’s offense was in complete control and looking to go up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter when King fumbled.
The Hokies methodically worked their way down the field on a seven-plus minute drive when quarterback Braxton Burmeister handed off to King at UNC's 10-yard line out of the pistol formation.
There was nowhere for King to go.
He collided at the line with left tackle Luke Tenuta and tried to fight his way forward around a pile of bodies. On that second effort, North Carolina safety Trey Morrison came in and knocked the ball loose.
The defense forced a punt on the ensuing UNC’s drive and Tech was able to eventually take a two touchdown lead, but the turnover was the type of play Tech coach Justin Fuente spoke about needing to avoid in the days leading up to the game.
King’s teammates gave him plenty of encouragement when he reached the sidelines after the turnover and Fuente did as well.
“What I told him was yeah, I don’t like what happened, but I’m not down on you,” Fuente said. “You’ve got to keep your head up and get ready to go back in the game.”
Tech listed Jalen Holston, Raheem Blackshear and King as co-starters at running back coming into the game. Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen divided up the workload pretty evenly to start.
On the opening drive, Holston, King and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson each had at least one carry on the opening drive of the game and Blackshear caught a ball out of the backfield.
The focus shifted to Holston and Blackshear after King's fumble — he only played three more snaps and didn't have a carry — but Fuente said the offensive staff wasn’t “deliberately” not having him carry the ball.
“I told him he was going to go back in the game, that he wasn’t done for the day and that he was going to need to stay ready, but obviously he was going to have to hold onto the ball,” Fuente said. “And he knows that.”
Holston ended up with a team-high 13 carries for 49 yards, Blackshear had 11 carries for 16 yards plus four receptions for a team-high 66 yards and King had three carries for two yards.
Fuente is optimistic King will use the miscue as a learning experience.
“He’s perfectly capable of doing it,” Fuente said, of King holding onto the ball. “He’s plenty strong enough and plenty tough enough to do that. And I feel good that he will.”