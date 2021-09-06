'I’m not down on you’: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente wants Keshawn King to move on from fumble

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King's fumble wasn't as costly as it could have been on Friday night.

Tech’s offense was in complete control and looking to go up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter when King fumbled.

The Hokies methodically worked their way down the field on a seven-plus minute drive when quarterback Braxton Burmeister handed off to King at UNC's 10-yard line out of the pistol formation.

There was nowhere for King to go.

He collided at the line with left tackle Luke Tenuta and tried to fight his way forward around a pile of bodies. On that second effort, North Carolina safety Trey Morrison came in and knocked the ball loose.

The defense forced a punt on the ensuing UNC’s drive and Tech was able to eventually take a two touchdown lead, but the turnover was the type of play Tech coach Justin Fuente spoke about needing to avoid in the days leading up to the game.

King’s teammates gave him plenty of encouragement when he reached the sidelines after the turnover and Fuente did as well.

