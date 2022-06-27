'I think everybody knows who it is': Tech's QB coach relying on honest approach to starting competition

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells set a high bar this spring.

Tech’s coaching staff opted against naming him the starter coming out of camp, but quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn said there were a series of “healthy discussions” about the topic.

The Marshall transfer had a splashy performance in the spring game playing in front of 23,000-plus fans at Lane Stadium — he threw for 178 yards (11 of 21) with two touchdowns to lead the Maroon Team to a 26-10 win — and that was an extension of how he practiced in the weeks leading up to the exhibition.

“I think we all said this — if there’s a definite one, let’s do it,” Glenn said of naming a starter. “And we didn’t end up doing it, but I think everybody knows who it is, and I think the locker room knows who it is.”

Glenn didn’t have any reservations about being forthright on the topic. He’s handled internal discussions with Wells and South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown the same way.

That honest approach is how Glenn handled recruiting them out of the transfer portal simultaneously, a first for the longtime assistant coach. It wasn’t an accident in January when they announced their verbal commitments at the same time.

According to Glenn, Wells will open fall camp taking the majority of the first team reps while Brown will work with the twos. Glenn will split the first- and second-team reps “50-50” as he’s done throughout his career.

Wells and Brown started getting the majority of the first-team work in the spring midway through camp. Connor Blumrick, Tech’s other veteran quarterback, moved to a hybrid tight end role around the same time while Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell remain in a developmental phase.

How did Wells jump to the front of the line? There were plenty of factors Glenn listed — his surprising mobility, his arm strength and deep ball accuracy, the two years of starting experience he got at Marshall and a smooth transition into a leadership role as a midyear enrollee — but it went beyond that.

It was the same thing Glenn noticed while scouting Wells during his time in the transfer portal.

“Sometimes you just know,” Glenn said. “Like, sometimes even when I’m recruiting high school guys, they all have talent. And sometimes I can’t just put my finger on what it is, and I just watch them and I know, ‘Hey, that guy has it. That guy just fits my eyes with what I’m looking for in a quarterback.’ And he had it.”

