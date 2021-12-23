'Impressive' Banchero shines in Duke comeback win over Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. — In the first half, Paolo Banchero did not look like one of the better players on the court.

But in the second half, the highly touted freshman showed why he is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help No. 2 Duke rally past Virginia Tech 76-65 on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"Goodness gracious!" Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. "That was a pretty impressive performance from that young man.

"Goodness gracious, what a good-looking basketball player. He's terrific. … We guarded well, but he touched us up in the second half."

Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) led 36-32 at halftime. It was the first time Duke (11-1, 1-0) had trailed at halftime this season.

Banchero was 3 of 9 from the field in the first half, when he had three turnovers.

But he was 6 of 11 from the field in the second half.

"I wanted to come out and have a strong second half, get to the basket more, establish myself inside," said Banchero, who also had eight rebounds in the game.

Did Duke do anything in the second half to help him click?

"They threw him the damn ball and got out of the way," Young cracked. "He's that talented.

"We tried to go [defensively on him] with [Keve] Aluma and we tried to go with [Justyn] Mutts, and those two kids are hard-nosed. … [But] Paolo was better on the offensive end of the floor. A special young man."

With Tech up 42-34 with 17:55 to go, Duke went on a 13-0 run to grab a 47-42 lead with 12:58 left. Duke led the rest of the way. Banchero scored the first seven points of that run, courtesy of two baskets in the paint and a 3-pointer.

"He's talented, really dynamic," said Mutts, who had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Aluma, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds, said Banchero was more aggressive in the second half.

"He attacked me and just kind of beat the gaps, beat me and was able to get in there and make plays," Aluma said. "He would just get me under the basket and if he didn't make it the first time, he would get it the second time and lay it up."

Aluma had 17 of his 25 points in the first half. Banchero guarded him in the second half.

"Aluma, he's one of the better players in the country and a huge matchup problem," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We got down by eight, so we went and put Paolo on him. … Paolo had a great second half … offensive and defensively."

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 18 points for Duke, with Trevor Keels adding 13 points.

Duke freshman forward AJ Griffin, the son of former NBA player and current NBA assistant Adrian Griffin, shined off the bench.

Griffin had 10 of his 13 points in the second half, when he was 4 of 4 from the field.

With Tech up 42-36 with 16:53 left, Krzyzewski replaced 7-foot-1 starting center Mark Williams with the 6-6 Griffin. Banchero moved to center, and Griffin became the power forward.

It was a better ball-handling quintet than the lineup that included Williams.

"It just makes us hard to guard … because you never know who could bring it up the floor," Moore said. "It just allows us to push the pace. Everybody gets in the lane, everybody can create plays."

Griffin had an assist, a block, a rebound and a dunk in the pivotal 13-0 run.

"It may have been the difference in the game," Young said of Griffin replacing Williams. "AJ may have been the story of the game — and Banchero."

The Duke lead grew to 63-49 with 7:36 left. Duke was 13 of 19 from the field (68.4%) in the second half at that point.

"We got spread out a little," Young said. "And then you're getting dribbled under with Wendell and Keels and Jeremy [Roach]. And Banchero, … they throw the ball down to that guy.

"They played appreciably better than we did in the second half."

The Blue Devils shot 61.5% from the field in the second half. Duke had 28 points in the paint in that half.

"We were just moving the ball [in the second half]," Griffin said. "We wanted to use the clock and get in the paint."

Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne was 0 of 4 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range. Alleyne is just 4 of 24 from the field in the past three games.

Tech made a season-low five 3-pointers and shot a season-low 26.3% from 3-point range. It was the third time in the past five games that Tech shot worse than 30% from that distance.

The Hokies were 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half.

"We need to shoot the ball better from 3," Young said. "That was a real point of emphasis for Duke, is to really run at Alleyne, [Storm] Murphy, [Darius] Maddox and [Hunter] Cattoor, and they do so with great length. It was certainly disruptive."

Tech had just two turnovers in the first half but eight in the second half.

"They were getting their hands in the passing lanes," Aluma said.

Duke, which is the only ACC team in the Associated Press Top 25, and Tech will not meet again in the regular season.

"We definitely got better today," Mutts said. "For us to come in here and compete at a high level for a good duration of the game, I feel as though we definitely took a step in the right direction."

Tech reserve Jalen Haynes did not make the trip to Duke. A Tech spokesman said Haynes was unavailable but refused to say if it was because Hayes had entered COVID-19 protocols. The spokesman did say Haynes' absence was not for disciplinary or academic reasons.

