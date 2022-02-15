In 'desperation' mode, Virginia Tech keeps winning

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another win for Team Desperation.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team recorded its sixth straight victory Monday night, beating Virginia 62-53 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies, who were 10-10 overall and in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league mark after losing to Miami on Jan. 26, are now 16-10 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.

"That's just the grittiness, that's just the grind that we're in right now, the desperation. We need to close these games out. We can't afford to drop any more," forward Justyn Mutts said Monday after the win. "We're still trying to catch up. We need to catch up."

The seventh-place Hokies boast a winning league record for the first time this season.

"There's got to be a certain amount of edginess and there's got to be a certain amount of preparedness and grit, and I couldn't get that out of them [before the winning streak]," Tech coach Mike Young said. "But I said when the lights come on — we needed them to come on; we were in a tough spot — it was going to be beautiful and we're going to play really good basketball and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it. And that's where we are.

"[There's] an edginess about our team — and our team defensively."

Is the team now playing the way Young had expected it would before the season?

"We're playing the way I envisioned us playing," Young said. "Yes. … This is what I had expected all along."

This is the first time Virginia Tech has beaten six straight ACC foes since the 2015-16 season, when Tech won its final five regular-season games and its first game in the ACC tournament.

"It's so good to win," said Nahiem Alleyne, who had 11 points Monday. "It's really good to win. But we've just got to act like we lost. … We've got to bring the tempo even more in practice."

When Tech and UVa first met on Jan. 12, the Cavaliers scored the final six points of the game to beat the Hokies 54-52. Tech fell to 0-4 in ACC play.

"We … learned so many lessons [since then]," said Mutts, who had eight points, six rebounds and five assists Monday. "We're finally getting to a point where we're applying those lessons."

And what were those lessons?

"Finishing games," Mutts said. "Rebounding. Not gambling."

In Monday's rematch, center Keve Aluma made two free throws to give Tech a 46-44 lead with 6:34 left. Tech led the rest of the way.

"We've gotten better at closing out games, "Alleyne said. "Better on the defensive end, offensive end."

UVa (16-10, 10-6) shot just 40% from the field, including 33.3% in the second half.

"It's just the most unselfish brand of defense that I've been a part of," Mutts said. "It's just like, 'I'm going to help this man next to me. … I'm not going to let my teammate fail.’ That's just what it felt like. I knew if I went to help Keve, who was helping somebody else, I knew somebody had my back.

"It's fun when you know that your teammate has your back. And that's how I feel right now."

This was the fourth time in the winning streak that the Hokies held their foe to 40% shooting or worse from the field.

UVa forward Jayden Gardner had 17 points, but only two of them came in the second half. He was 1 of 6 from the field in the second half, when Mutts was usually the one guarding him.

"That second half, what Justyn did defensively, that's the game right there," Aluma said.

UVa point guard Kihei Clark was 1 of 9 from the field. He was guarded by Storm Murphy and freshman reserve Sean Pedulla.

"The last time we played Virginia, … Clark did a good job being a vet against Sean," Mutts said. "He did things Sean probably wasn't ready for at this level. … For [Pedulla] to perform how he did [Monday], I'm really proud of him."

Virginia was 0 of 9 from 3-point range. It was the first time in 12 years that Tech held a team without a 3-pointer.

Tech tied its season low with just five 3-pointers, marking the third time in this winning streak that Tech won despite being held to single digits in 3-pointers.

The Hokies shot 55.6% from the field in the second half.

"Great passing," Young said. "Mutts' interior passing is a thing of beauty."

"The big emphasis for us [in the second half] was to create more and not try to settle for 3s," Alleyne said. "Try to get to the rim, get to the foul line."

Aluma had 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. He scored 16 points in the second half.

In the first meeting, Aluma scored 22 points but was just 9 of 20 from the field. This time, he was 10 of 14 from the field.

"Keve likes the Cavaliers. He's had three pretty good outings against those guys," Young said. "It is worthy of recognition what our people were doing for him, … the passes that they gave him."

The Hokies committed just six turnovers, marking the third straight game they have committed fewer than 10 turnovers.

After shooting only three free throws in the first meeting, Tech was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line in the rematch. It was the third time in this streak that Tech attempted more than 20 free throws and made 17 of them.

"Edginess across the board — defensively, offensively," Young said.

