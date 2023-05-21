The schedule for the ACC baseball tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina was announced Sunday.

Four days of pool play will begin Tuesday. The four pool winners will advance to single-elimination semifinals Saturday, with the final set for Sunday. The seeds and pools had been announced Saturday.

No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (30-21, 12-17) will face No. 6 seed Boston College (34-17, 16-14) at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will conclude pool play by meeting No. 3 seed Clemson (39-17, 20-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2 seed Virginia (44-11, 19-11) will meet No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18) at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude pool play by facing No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

All games will be televised by the ACC Network except for the final, which will be on ESPN2.

BASEBALL

VMI to face The Citadel in tourney

The bracket for the Southern Conference tournament in Greenville, S.C., was unveiled Sunday.

VMI (26-28, 9-11) wound up as the fifth seed and will play eighth-seeded The Citadel (22-29, 7-14) at 3 pm. Wednesday for a berth in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Sixth-seeded UNC Greensboro will meet seventh-seeded Western Carolina on Wednesday for the other spot in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

If VMI wins Wednesday, it will face fourth-seeded East Tennessee State on Thursday.

The tournament concludes Sunday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fowler, Langhammer make NCAAs

Pulaski County graduate Brady Fowler of Roanoke College and Patrick Henry graduate Evan Langhammer of Washington and Lee have landed bids to the NCAA Division III national championships.

Fowler is seeded 17th out of the 22 men in the field for the 100 meters with a time of 10.50 seconds. He is seeded 20th out of the 22 men in the 200 meters with a time of 21.32 seconds.

Langhammer is seeded 19th out of the 22 men in the pole vault with a height of 4.88 meters.

The meet will be held Thursday through Saturday in Rochester, N.Y.

SOFTBALL

Liberty makes regional final

Liberty (40-21) won two elimination games Saturday night at an NCAA regional in Los Angeles.

Liberty had lost to San Diego State 7-0 on Friday night to drop into the losers' bracket.

But on Saturday night, Liberty made a national splash by eliminating No. 2 overall seed and second-ranked UCLA with a 2-1 win.

KC Machado hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give Liberty the 2-1 lead.

It was the first time Liberty ever beat UCLA, which is the alma mater of Flames coach Dot Richardson. UCLA, which finished 0-2 in the regional, was the highest-ranked team Liberty had ever beaten.

In its second game Saturday night, Liberty beat Grand Canyon 5-1 in the losers' bracket final.

Liberty played San Diego State in the regional finals Sunday night.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa in 25th at NCAAs

Virginia was in 25th place Saturday after the second round of the NCAA national championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

UVa shot a 5-over 293 on Saturday for a two-day total of 15-over 591.

Virginia's Amanda Sambach was tied for 17th at 3-under 141.