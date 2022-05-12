In the region: Another walk-off win for Virginia Tech baseball

BLACKSBURG — Lucas Donlon had a walk-off, RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the fifth-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team a 2-1 comeback win over Liberty on Wednesday night.

Tech (34-10) was coming off a walk-off win over Villanova on Sunday. This is the first time in 10 years that the Hokies have won back-to-back games on a walk-off hit.

Liberty (30-7) led 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth. Tech’s Tanner Schobel was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Eduardo Malinowski’s RBI single with two outs. After Cade Hunter singled and Christian Martin walked, Donlon had the game-winning hit.

Friday’s home game against No. 7 Louisville has been moved up to 3 p.m. to try to beat the rain.

BASEBALL

No. 12 UVa 8, Longwood 3: Alex Tappen had two hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (35-12) past the Lancers (19-28) on Wednesday night.

MEN’S GOLF

W&L in 7th place: W&L is in seventh place after Thursday’s third round of the NCAA Division III championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The Generals have a three-day total of 39-over 899 entering Friday’s final round.

WOMEN’S GOLF

W&L makes cut: W&L has made the cut for Friday’s final round of the NCAA Division III championships in Houston.

The Generals were in 12th place after Thursday’s third round with a three-day total of 68-over 932. The top 15 teams in the 29-team field made the cut for the final 18 holes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Swallow 2nd at Big South meet: Radford’s Austin Swallow finished second in the javelin at the Big South women’s outdoor championships Wednesday in High Point, North Carolina.

She turned in the second-best throw (140-1) in RU history.

Radford finished sixth out of 10 teams at the three-day meet.

Radford’s Rachel Millirons (Glenvar) made the Big South all-academic team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Moss, Ness honored: W&L’s Gabi Moss, who is 14-7 in singles, was named the ODAC player of the year on Thursday.

Erin Ness, who steered 21st-ranked W&L to the ODAC title, was named the coach of the year for the sixth time.

Moss was joined in the All-ODAC first team by W&L’s Meagan Donovan.

The second team included W&L’s Marta Mikos and Becket Waters and Roanoke’s Lucy Collins and Halle Fernstrum.

Garcia gets NCAA bid: W&L senior Taylor Garcia has received one of 32 bids to the NCAA Division III singles championships, which will be held May 27-29 in Orlando, Florida.

Garcia (10-5) is headed to the NCAAs for the second straight year. But she did not play enough matches against ODAC foes this year to qualify for All-ODAC honors.

MEN’S TENNIS

Kistler, Detwiler cited: W&L’s Will Kistler, who is 13-8 in singles and 13-9 in doubles, has been named the ODAC rookie of the year.

David Detwiler, who steered W&L to the ODAC title, was named the coach of the year for the fifth time.

Kistler was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L’s Evan Erb, Evan Brady, Eli Hirshberg, Connor Coleman and James Kurani.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Cavaliers recognized: UVa’s Cole Kastner (28 caused turnovers) has been named the ACC defensive player of the year, while Virginia goalie Matt Nunes (132 saves) was chosen the freshman of the year.

Lars Tiffany of UVa was named the ACC coach of the year for the second time.

Kastner was joined on the All-ACC team by UVa’s Matt Moore, who was selected by the Archers with the fourth overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League draft Tuesday.

Also earning All-ACC honors were UVa’s Connor Shellenberger, Jeff Conner and Petey LaSalla.