In the region: Baxter 4th in pole vault at NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia Tech standout Rachel Baxter finished fourth in the pole vault Thursday on the second night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Baxter, who won the NCAA indoor title in March, had a vault of 14 feet, 9 inches in the final college meet of her career. It was the ninth-best vault in the history of the NCAA outdoor meet.

Virginia Tech's Julia Fixsen finished fifth in that event with a vault of 15-4 1/4.

Both earned first-team All-America honors. Baxter became a six-time first-team All-American.

Louisville's Gabriela Leon won the title with a vault of 15-1. It was the third-best vault in the history of the meet.

Maria Deaviz of Virginia took fourth in the women's shot put Thursday night with a school-record heave of 58 feet, 11 1/2 inches. She became the first Cavalier to ever earn first-team All-America honors in the women's shot put.

Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla won the crown for the second straight year, breaking the collegiate and meet records with a heave of 64-5 1/4.

UVa's Helena Lindsay was 19th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, while UVa's Jada Seaman was 23rd overall in the 200 meters.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford signs JUCO transfers

Radford has announced the signings of two players from Pensacola State (Junior) College in Florida.

Caliana Fenceroy, a 5-foot-5 guard from Nebraska, averaged 7.5 points as a sophomore this year.

Zahra Daniel, a 5-11 guard from Miami, averaged 7.6 points as a sophomore this year.

Radford also announced it has hired Alex Tomlinson as an assistant coach.

The Wingate graduate was an assistant at Christopher Newport the past three seasons. She was named the Division III assistant coach of the year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association in March after helping the 26-1 Captains make the Sweet 16.

SWIMMING

Hollins hires coach

Hollins has announced the hiring of Mallary Meyer as its new swimming coach.

The former Florida Southern swimmer has been the head coach of the West Side YMCA Marlins club team in Tennessee and has also been a coach for the Tennessee Aquatics club team.