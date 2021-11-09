In the region: Beamer, Moore part of ACC honors class

Washington and Lee's Tess Muneses was named both the ODAC player of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year on Tuesday. She has 13 goals, nine assists and 3.91 GPA.

W&L's Sara Amil (69 saves) was named the defensive player of the year for the second time.

Gina Wills, who has steered the ninth-ranked Generals to a 17-0 mark and the ODAC title, was chosen coach of the year for the third time.

Muneses and Amil were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Grace Weise (14 goals, six assists), Kailey Fitzgerald (eight goals, eight assists) and Abby Hamilton and Roanoke's Emilee Wooten (21 goals, four assists) and Alexis Wright.

The second team included W&L's Peyton Tysinger, Freddie Tobeason and Katherine Berman and Roanoke's Claudia Roncone.

The third team included W&L's Stella Noels and Roanoke's Martha Hurley.

MEN'S SOCCER

Highlanders cited

Radford's Joseba Incera (71 saves) and Yoshiya Okiwa (six goals, one assist) have been named to the All-Big South second team.

Okawa also made the all-freshman team, while Dondre Robinson (3.59 GPA) made the all-academic team.