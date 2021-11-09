In the region: Beamer, Moore part of ACC honors class

Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and ex-Virginia quarterback Shawn Moore are part of this year’s ACC football honors class, which was announced Tuesday.
The class will be honored at the ACC title game on Dec. 4, as well as in a Dec. 3 ceremony that will air on the ACC Network on Dec. 13.
Beamer, who grew up in Carroll County, steered the Hokies to 238 wins, four ACC titles, three Big East crowns and 23 bowl berths.
Moore, a Martinsville High School graduate, earned first-team All-American honors and finished fourth in the voting for the 1990 Heisman Trophy. He led UVa to a share of the 1989 ACC title. He threw for 6,629 yards and 55 touchdowns in his UVa career.
The other honorees are former Pittsburgh quarterback Dan Marino, former Miami receiver Reggie Wayne, former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett, former Louisville receiver Harry Douglas, former Florida State receiver Peter Warrick, former North Carolina defensive end Vonnie Holliday, former Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich, former Wake Forest receiver Desmond Clark, former N.C. State receiver Jerrico Cotchery, ex-Clemson kicker David Treadwell, ex-Duke quarterback Anthony Dilweg and the late Syracuse safety Markus Paul.
FIELD HOCKEY
Generals, Maroons honored
Washington and Lee's Tess Muneses was named both the ODAC player of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year on Tuesday. She has 13 goals, nine assists and 3.91 GPA.
W&L's Sara Amil (69 saves) was named the defensive player of the year for the second time.
Gina Wills, who has steered the ninth-ranked Generals to a 17-0 mark and the ODAC title, was chosen coach of the year for the third time.
Muneses and Amil were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Grace Weise (14 goals, six assists), Kailey Fitzgerald (eight goals, eight assists) and Abby Hamilton and Roanoke's Emilee Wooten (21 goals, four assists) and Alexis Wright.
The second team included W&L's Peyton Tysinger, Freddie Tobeason and Katherine Berman and Roanoke's Claudia Roncone.
The third team included W&L's Stella Noels and Roanoke's Martha Hurley.
MEN'S SOCCER
Highlanders cited
Radford's Joseba Incera (71 saves) and Yoshiya Okiwa (six goals, one assist) have been named to the All-Big South second team.
Okawa also made the all-freshman team, while Dondre Robinson (3.59 GPA) made the all-academic team.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL