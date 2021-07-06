In the region: Bears promote Jeff King to pro scouting director

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday they have promoted former Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech standout Jeff King to director of pro scouting.
The Bears hired King as a pro scout in 2016 after he spent 2015 as a scouting intern for that team. He was promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.
King was an NFL tight end for seven years, including five with Carolina and two with Arizona. He had 156 catches in his pro career.
King was chosen by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft after playing both football and basketball for the Hokies. He was named the Timesland male athlete of the year as a Pulaski County senior.
GOLF
DiNunzio, Austin advance at VSGA Women's Am
HAYMARKET — Top seed Becca DiNunzio of Virginia Tech won two matches Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the 96th VSGA Women's Amateur at Evergreen Country Club.
DiNunzio beat Amber Mackiewicz 4 and 2 in the first round and defeated Emma Landis 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals. She will face Independence High School's Julie Shin, who was a 2020 VSGA Women's Am finalist, in the semifinals Wednesday.
Former Radford University standout Alexandra Austin will meet High Point's Danielle Suh in the other semifinal. Austin beat UVa's Skylar Sload 4 and 3 in the first round and defeated former VSGA Women's Am champ Lauren Greenlief in 20 holes in the quarterfinals.
DiNunzio had finished first in stroke-play qualifying Monday with a 7-under 65.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Radford hires Hurley
Radford has named Samantha Hurley as its new coach.
Hurley had been the coach at NCAA Division II member Young Harris College in Georgia since the summer of 2017. She was 33-25 with two Gulf South Conference regular-season titles and one Gulf South tournament crown in her four seasons at the school. She was named the 2018 and 2019 Gulf South coach of the year.
The Lock Haven graduate spent three seasons as a Roanoke College assistant and one season as Mercer assistant.
She replaces Haley Hardy, who resigned in May.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech hires Collier
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks has hired Camille Collier as an assistant coach.
Collier, a former Wake Forest player, was an assistant coach at Hofstra the past two seasons. She was an assistant at Radford University for two years before being hired by Hofstra. She also has been an assistant at Jacksonville.
She replaces Christal Caldwell, who left in May to become the girls basketball coach and athletic operations manager at Pace Academy in Atlanta.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
PHCC hires Boaz
Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville has hired Grant Boaz as its new coach.
Boaz is a Martinsville High School, PHCC and North Carolina State graduate. He has been an assistant coach at Ferrum, PHCC and Martinsville High School and has been a head coach at Carlisle.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Virginia Tech gets recruit
Highland Springs High School defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Pernell, a rising senior, is ranked among the state’s top 20 prospects by several recruiting sites. He had narrowed his list to Tech, Minnesota and Coastal Carolina.
He had 35 tackles and 8½ sacks last season.
— Richmond Times-Dispatch
UVa adds Graham recruit
Brody Meadows, a rising senior at Graham High School in Bluefield, has verbally committed to UVa.
The 6-7, 315-pound Meadows earned a four-star ranking as an offensive lineman by Rivals.com.