In the region: Bears promote Jeff King to pro scouting director

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday they have promoted former Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech standout Jeff King to director of pro scouting.

The Bears hired King as a pro scout in 2016 after he spent 2015 as a scouting intern for that team. He was promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.

King was an NFL tight end for seven years, including five with Carolina and two with Arizona. He had 156 catches in his pro career.

King was chosen by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft after playing both football and basketball for the Hokies. He was named the Timesland male athlete of the year as a Pulaski County senior.

GOLF

DiNunzio, Austin advance at VSGA Women's Am

HAYMARKET — Top seed Becca DiNunzio of Virginia Tech won two matches Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the 96th VSGA Women's Amateur at Evergreen Country Club.

DiNunzio beat Amber Mackiewicz 4 and 2 in the first round and defeated Emma Landis 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals. She will face Independence High School's Julie Shin, who was a 2020 VSGA Women's Am finalist, in the semifinals Wednesday.