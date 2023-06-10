AUSTIN, Texas — Blacksburg graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech finished last in the nine-man final of the 100 meters Friday on the third night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Beck, who earned second-team All-America honors, had a time of 10.05 seconds. Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey (9.89) edged LSU sophomore Godson Oghenebrume (9.90) and Houston junior Shaun Maswanganyi (9.91) to win the title.

Florida closed with a victory in the 4x400 relay to overtake Arkansas for its second straight NCAA men's outdoor team championship and fourth in seven seasons.

Five points behind Arkansas entering the relay, Florida finished with 57 points. Arkansas was second with 53 points. Arkansas was eighth in the relay.

Virginia finished 11th in the men's standings with 21 points. It was the third-best finish at the NCAA outdoor meet in the team's history. UVa was the top ACC team in the standings.

UVa's Nate Mountain was fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8 minutes, 35.99 seconds), with teammate Derek Johnson eighth (8:37.29). Both earned first-team All-America honors. BYU's Kenneth Rooks won the title in 8:26.17.

Conor Murphy of UVa was fifth in the 800 meters (1:46.43), also earning first-team All-America honors. Georgia freshman Will Sumner took the title in 1:44.26.

UVa's Owayne Owens was sixth in the triple jump (53 feet, 8 1/4 inches), also earning first-team All-America honors. Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert won with a jump of 57-7 1/2.

Virginia Tech's Antonio Lopez Segura was 18th in the 5,000 (14:27.70). Stanford's Ky Robinson won in 14:04.77.

The women's portion of the meet concluded Saturday night.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Cavs, Hokie honored

Virginia Tech's Ozlem Uslu (16-5) and UVa's Natasha Subhash (20-10) have been named to the All-ACC second team in singles.

The UVa tandem of Julia Adams and Melodie Collard made the second team in doubles after going 24-6. Subhash and Elaine Chervinsky made the third team after going 20-7.