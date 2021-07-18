In the region: Beck birdies final hole to win State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Reinstated amateur Evan Beck of Virginia Beach won the State Open of Virginia on Sunday at Independence Golf Club.
Both Beck and former Virginia Tech star Mark Lawrence Jr. were at 11-under entering the par-4 18th hole. Beck birdied the hole to finish at 12-under 201. Lawrence, the defending champ, parred the hole and finished his first tournament as a pro in second place at 202. Both men shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday.
Beck, a former Wake Forest golfer and ex-pro, had won the Eastern Amateur in Portsmouth the previous weekend. He won the State Open for the first time since 2010.
Radford University's Bryce Corbett, who shot a 9-under 62 on Sunday, finished third at 7-under 206.
Another Radford golfer, Nicholas Taliaferro, was fourth at 6-under 207.
Virginia Tech's Connor Johnson tied for fifth with Virginia's Sam Jung and Christopher Newport's Alex Price at 5-under 208.
Blacksburg High School graduate and Radford golfer Hunter Duncan tied for eighth with Loyola (Maryland) golfer Carlo Pizzano at 4-under 209.
Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of Furman tied for 10th with Virginia Tech's Drew Brockwell, UVa's Jack Montague and pro Joe Lussier at 3-under 210.
MEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Harrison, Cavs honored
Ferrum's Dazon Harrison, who took fifth in the 400 meters at the NCAA Division III championships, has been named the state small-college outdoor track co-rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
He was joined on the small-college all-state first team by Roanoke's Cooper Neeble and W&L's Joe O'Connor.
On the Division I side, UVa's Claudio Romero was named both the state outdoor field athlete of the year and the state outdoor field rookie of the year after finishing third in the discus at the NCAAs.
UVa's Derek Johnson, who took seventh in the steeplechase at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I outdoor track athlete of the year.
Virginia's Wes Porter, who took second in the 1,500 at the ACC meet, was named the state Division I outdoor track co-rookie of the year.
Johnson, Porter and Romero were joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Cole Beck (Blacksburg), Diego Zarate, Fitsum Seyoum, Chauncey Chambers, Alexios Prodanas and Sean Murphy and UVa's Brenton Foster, Owayne Owens, Sam Young and Jacob Lemmon.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Generals recognized
Washington and Lee's Landon Shelley (17 goals, 50 assists) has been named the state small-college player of the year.
W&L's Catherine Arrix (17 caused turnovers, 19 ground balls) was named the state small-college defensive player of the year, while W&L's Hanna Bishop (46 goals, seven assists) was named the small-college rookie of the year.
Brooke O'Brien, who steered W&L to a 14-1 record and the ODAC title, was named the small-college coach of the year.
Shelley and Arrix were joined on the small-college all-state first team by Roanoke's Lilly Blair (Salem) and W&L's Allie Schwab, Kit McNiff, Caroline Hall and Caroline Kranich.
On the Division I side, the first team included Virginia Tech's Emma Crooks, Radford's Ava Goeller and UVa's Ashlyn McGovern, Annie Dyson and Meredith Chapman.