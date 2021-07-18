In the region: Beck birdies final hole to win State Open

Harrison, Cavs honored

Ferrum's Dazon Harrison, who took fifth in the 400 meters at the NCAA Division III championships, has been named the state small-college outdoor track co-rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

He was joined on the small-college all-state first team by Roanoke's Cooper Neeble and W&L's Joe O'Connor.

On the Division I side, UVa's Claudio Romero was named both the state outdoor field athlete of the year and the state outdoor field rookie of the year after finishing third in the discus at the NCAAs.

UVa's Derek Johnson, who took seventh in the steeplechase at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I outdoor track athlete of the year.

Virginia's Wes Porter, who took second in the 1,500 at the ACC meet, was named the state Division I outdoor track co-rookie of the year.

Johnson, Porter and Romero were joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Cole Beck (Blacksburg), Diego Zarate, Fitsum Seyoum, Chauncey Chambers, Alexios Prodanas and Sean Murphy and UVa's Brenton Foster, Owayne Owens, Sam Young and Jacob Lemmon.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Generals recognized