In the region: Beck earns MVP honors at ACC championships

DURHAM, N.C. — Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech was named the men's track most valuable performer at the ACC outdoor track and field championships, which concluded Saturday night.

Beck, who became the first Hokie to earn that honor at the outdoor championships, led the Hokies to a second-place finish in the men's team standings.

Beck took second in both the 100 meters (10.18 seconds) and the 200 meters Saturday. Virginia Tech's Kahleje Tillmon won the 200, breaking school and facility records with a time of 20.41 seconds. Beck was second at 20.47.

Beck also ran the anchor leg to help Tech win the ACC title in the men's 4x100 relay for the first time. The foursome of Tillmon, Torrence Walker, Kennedy Harrison and Beck broke the school, meet and facility records Saturday with a time of 38.69 seconds.

Florida State won the men's team crown at the three-day meet for the second straight year, totaling 149 points. Virginia Tech was second with 93 points. Virginia was third with 80 points.

UVa's Claudio Romero won the men's discus for the second straight year, breaking the meet and facility records with a throw of 217 feet, 2 inches.

Wes Porter of UVa was second in the 1,500 (3:42.44). UVa's Jordan Willis took second in the men's 400 meters with a school-record time of 45.70 seconds.

Miami won the women's team title, with UVa seventh and the Hokies eighth.

UVa's Ashley Anumba took third in the women's discus (175-9).

Pulaski County graduate Grace Boone of the Hokies was fifth in the 800.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 21, Transylvania 0

Allie Schwab scored four goals to lead the fifth-ranked Generals (18-2) past Transylvania (10-10) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday in Lexington.

W&L will face 12th-ranked Wesleyan in the Sweet 16 next weekend at a site yet to be announced.

Gettysburg 9, Roanoke 8, OT

Jordan Basso scored with 2:40 left in overtime to give the fourth-ranked Bullets (17-3) a win over the visiting Maroons (16-5) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday.

Sydney Harrison scored to extend Roanoke's lead to 8-6 with 13:45 left in the fourth quarter. But Caroline Sullivan scored with 7:54 left and Kelly O'Connor scored with 4:53 remaining in the fourth to tie the game.

Emerson Foster scored three goals for the Maroons.

North Carolina 24, UVa 2

Jamie Ortega scored four goals Sunday to lead the top-seeded and top-ranked Tar Heels (19-0) past the 15th-ranked Cavaliers (10-10) in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

BASEBALL

Shenandoah 13, Roanoke 0

Reilly Owen pitched an eight-hit shutout as the second-seeded and 20th-ranked Hornets (34-10-1) won the ODAC tournament by beating the fourth-seeded Maroons (26-16) in the finals Sunday in High Point, North Carolina.

Shenandoah never lost in the double-elimination tournament. Roanoke needed to beat Shenandoah twice Sunday to win the title, but the Hornets' 13-0 win made a Game 2 of the finals unnecessary.

Radford 6, Longwood 5

James Taussig hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday to give the host Highlanders (15-31, 8-13 Big South) a win over the Lancers (20-30, 10-11).

Mercer 8, VMI 7, 13 innings

Collin Price hit a walk-off, RBI single in the 13th inning to give the Bears (38-13, 11-7 Southern Conference) a win over the Keydets (16-35, 6-12) on Sunday.

VMI scored three runs in the eighth to tie the game at 6, with the tying run scoring on Jacob Mustain's RBI single.

VMI's Justin Starke had an RBI single in the top of the 12th, but Mercer's William Mapes had an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Zac Morris had four hits, including two homers, and three RBIs for the Keydets.

TRACK AND FIELD

O'Connor breaks records

W&L's Joe O'Connor broke a 15-year-old ODAC record in the pole vault Saturday at the Mount Olive First Chance meet in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

He also broke his own school record with his winning vault of 16-6 3/4.