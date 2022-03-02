In the region: Charlotte beats No. 6 Virginia Tech in softball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bailey Vannoy and Ella Chancey homered to help Charlotte beat the sixth-ranked Virginia Tech softball team 5-2 on Wednesday.

It was the biggest win in the Charlotte program's history.

Chancey's solo shot tied the game at 2 in the second inning. The 49ers (14-3) scored on an error by Tech third baseman Bre Peck to grab a 3-2 lead in the third.

Tech put runners on second and third in the top of the fifth. But 49ers reliever Madelyn Wright struck out Kelsey Bennett, Meredith Slaw and Peck to end the threat.

The 49ers added a run on a bases-loaded hit batsman in the bottom of the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Hokies (11-2) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Tech ace Keely Rochard (6-2) pitched a six-hitter, allowing four earned runs and four walks while striking out nine.

Bennett had two hits, including an RBI single.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Va. Tech 21, Radford 3

BLACKSBURG — Whitney Liebler and Olivia Vergano each scored three goals to lead the Hokies (3-3) past the Highlanders (0-4).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Generals honored

Washington and Lee's John Fingerhut was named the ODAC men's rookie of the year, while W&L's Katelyn Gamble was chosen the women's rookie of the year.

Fingerhut took third in the 3,000 meters and fourth in the 5,000 at the ODAC championships last weekend. Gamble took second in both the 60 meters and the 200 meters at the meet.

Keydet recognized

VMI's Jordin Poindexter has been named the Southern Conference men's most outstanding track performer of the year.

He won the 60 meters and the 200 meters and was on a winning relay team at the SoCon championships last weekend.